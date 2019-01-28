Cooper ‘unfairly’ snubbed for awards
Awards season has gotten off to an exciting start - but as usual, it hasn't all played out as expected.
One of the biggest being Bradley Cooper missing out at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards in the Best Director and Best Actor categories.
Top critics tipped the veteran actor to have a successful awards campaign, given A Star Is Born was such a smash success, and was also his debut as a director.
His performance as the lead star, Jackson Maine, as well as behind the camera directing the musical drama was highly praised among critics and fans, but so far Cooper has been blitzed for the top honours.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) will roll out the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday local time, midday AEST on Foxtel Arts, in the third big awards ceremony this year, with Cooper up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, and the film up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
"A film I thought was terrific that has been really quite unfairly neglected is A Star Is Born," Australian film critic Margaret Pomeranz said.
"I thought Bradley Cooper, for his debut film (as director), was so gutsy to take on that iconic film, and to make it what he did.
"I thought his performance was just great too. He came to it really fresh and I just admired him.
"I hope he has some success."
Lady Gaga again is up for the female category, competing against the regular candidates Emily Blunt, Glenn Close and Olivia Colman, while Cooper will battle it out with Rami Malek and Christian Bale in the male category.
Here is the full list of nominations:
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Amy Adams, Vice
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen Of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, Assassination Of Gianni Versace
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape At Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, Assassination Of Gianni Versace
Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House Of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace And Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace And Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid's Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
Glow
Marvel's: Daredevil
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Ant-Man And The Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Mission: Impossible - Fallout