Arty pic of Coast’s famous shipwreck wins award

Major prize winner, Bill, works as a campus assistant, and first aid officer at CQU's Mackay City and Ooralea campuses. His photo of the Maheno won an award.

A STUNNING photo of the Maheno shipwreck superimposed on a hinterland sunset has won an art award.

Bill Jewell, a staff member at Central Queensland University, won the major prize in the 2020 CQU Creates Art Awards with the photo.

Bill works as a campus assistant and first aid officer at CQU's Mackay and Ooralea campuses and said he was "over the moon" about his win.

"I'm gobsmacked, really," he said.

"This is the first time I've ever won anything, or entered a competition."

His photo of the wreck SS Maheno was taken on a visit to Fraser Island late last year. It was combined with a hinterland sunset photo and manipulated in Photoshop.

Bill has been working for CQU for a year after a 40-year career in paramilitary circles, working for two state police forces, St John Ambulance and a stint as a volunteer paramedic in remote Northern Australia.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic inspired him to take up digital photography and Photoshop.

"It's something I've only just started learning.

"I'm totally just an amateur at it, but Photoshop really is an amazing program.

"Since I've been using it, I've even picked up additional work making posters to be put up around the campus."

Although COVID-19 pandemic restrictions meant there was no formal ceremony and exhibition this year, the 2020 CQU Creates Awards were celebrated online, with Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp and CQU Art Collection Manager Sue Smith announcing the awards in a specially-made video.

A record 69 works by 85 current and past students and staff were received for this year's awards and in addition to the three major awards.