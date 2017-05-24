27°
Arts and crafts results from the Gympie Show

Donna Jones | 24th May 2017 6:00 AM
WOODWORK: Chief pavilion steward Ian Wenzel with one the first place entries in this year's Show.
WOODWORK: Chief pavilion steward Ian Wenzel with one the first place entries in this year's Show. Renee Albrecht

ARTS & CRAFTS

Artwork

2003/1 Highly Commended: Oliver, Angela

2003/2 Highly Commended: Bedkober, Nev

2003/3 Highly Commended: Mitchell, Scott

2003/3 Highly Commended: Johnson, Lyne

2003/4 Highly Commended: Mitchell, Scott

2003/5 Highly Commended: Mitchell, Julie

2003/6 Highly Commended: Robson, Stephanie

2003/7 Highly Commended: Clifford, Dani

Cecile Steenbergen Memorial Prize: Horne, Penny

Cecile Steenbergen Memorial Prize: Robson, Stephanie

2004/1 Highly Commended: James, Kylie

2004/2 Highly Commended: Mitchell, Julie

2005 Highly Commended: Mitchell, Julie

2011/1 Highly Commended: Collins, Mitchell

2011/2 Highly Commended: Edwards, Finn

2018 Highly Commended: Van Der Maal, Michele

2020 Highly Commended: Kishawi, Val

2021/1 Highly Commended: Centacare

2021/2 Highly Commended: Centacare

2021/3 Highly Commended: Centacare

2021/4 Highly Commended: Centacare

2026/1 Highly Commended: Wright, Laney

2026/2 Highly Commended: Reibel, Madalyn

2027/1 Highly Commended: Mitchell, Scott

2027/2 Highly Commended: Mitchell, Julie

Class 2000 Water Colour - Scenery Or Nature: 1 Wilson, Heather, 2 Wilson, Heather.

Class 2001 Water Colour - Any Other Subject: 1 Kishawi, Val,

Class 2003 Acrylic - Scenery: 1 Horne, Penny, 2 Thompson, Jacki Blue, 3 Cousins, Monique.

Class 2004 Acrylic - Nature: 1 Robson, Stephanie, 2 Cousins, Monique, 3 Johnson, Lyne.

Class 2005 Acrylic - Any Other Subject: 1 Clifford, Dani, 2 Oliver, Angela, 3 Robinson, Isabella.

Class 2006 Oil - Scenery: 1 Mitchell, Julie, 2 Mitchell, Scott.

Class 2007 Oil - Nature: 1 Robinson, Isabella, 2 Mitchell, Julie.

Class 2008 Oil - Any Other Subject: 1 Mitchell, Julie, 2 Horne, Penny.

Class 2009 Pastels Or Conte - Any Subject: 1 Campbell, Simone, 2 Burke, Alice.

Class 2010 Craypas Or Crayon - Open - Any Subject: 1 Dean Sandy.

Class 2011 Charcoal, Graphite - Any Subject: 1 Collins, Mitchell, 2 Whalley, Richard, 3 Whalley, Richard.

Class 2013 Coloured Pencil - Open - Any Subject: 1 Eames, Kirsty.

Class 2015 Pen And Ink Drawing (Wash Optional): 1 Oliver, Angela, 2 Burke, Alice, 3 Crook, Jordyn.

Class 2017 Mixed Media: (Three Or More Different Types From Above): 1 Maree, Melissa, 2 Maree, Melissa.

Class 2018 Any Other Art Not Stated: 1 Johnson, Lyne, 2 Kishawi, Val.

Class 2019 Any Subject, Any Medium Open - Novice: 1 Dimmock, Lynette, 2 Diefenbach, Shirley, 3 Diefenbach, Shirley.

Class 2020 Any Subject, Any Medium Senior Artist Over 65 Years: 1 Blyth, Lyn, 2 Burke, Alice, 3 Robinson, Isabella.

Class 2021 Artwork By Disabled Person (Entry Free): 1 Centacare, 2 Centacare, 3 Centacare.

Class 2022 Artwork Any Media - Open: 1 Van Der Maal, Michele, 2 Mackenzie, Kerry, 3 Robinson, Isabella.

Class 2024 Collage - Mixed Media - Novice: 1 Cook, Rebecca.

Class 2026 Work Of Art - Any Medium - Age 16, 17 & 18 Years: 1 Symmond, Macey, 2 Wright, Laney, 3 Cann, Genevieve.

Class 2027 Local District Prize: 1 Horne, Penny, 2 Shipp, Alice, 3 Bedkober, Nev,

Woodwork

2032/1 Highly Commended: Weller, David

2023/2 Highly Commended: Weller, David

2034/1 Highly Commended: Derksen, Ricky

2034/2 Highly Commended: Derksen, Ricky

2035/1 Highly Commended: Gympie Mens Shed Inc

2035/2 Highly Commended: Gympie Mens Shed Inc

Class 2028 Furniture - Open - Any Furniture Piece, Either Small of Large: 1 Davies, Ross, 2 Walker, Bruce, 3 Gympie Mens Shed Inc.

Class 2029 Furniture - Novice - Any Furniture Piece, Either Small or Large: 1 Gympie Mens Shed Inc, 2 Gympie Mens Shed Inc, 3 Gympie Mens Shed Inc.

Class 2030 Woodturning - Open: 1 Harris, Tom, 2 Harris, Tom.

Class 2031 Woodturning - Novice: 1 Gympie Mens Shed Inc, 2 Gympie Mens Shed Inc, 3 Davies, Connor.

Class 2032 Scrollsaw & Intarsia - Open: 1 Window, Pam, 2 Window, Pam, 3 Weller, David.

Class 2033 Scrollsaw & Intarsia - Novice: 1 Dahl, Graham, 2 Dahl, Graham.

Class 2034 Novelty & Toys - Open: 1 Coles, Bill, 2 Coles, Bill, 3 Walker, Bruce.

Class 2035 Novelty & Toys - Novice: 1 Gympie Mens Shed Inc, 2 Braithwaite, Andrew (Drew), 3 Gympie Mens Shed Inc.

Class 2036 Pyrography - Open: 1 Harris, Shirley, 2 Harris, Shirley.

Class 2037 Pyrography - Novice: 1 Johnston, Hannah.

Class 2038 Novelty & Toys - Novice: 1 Derksen, Pearl.

Class 2040 Scrollsaw & Intarsia - Novice: 1 Gympie Mens Shed Inc, 2 Harris, Tom,

Open Craft

2041/1 Highly Commended: Brooks, Joy

2041/2 Highly Commended: Mackenzie, Kerry

Class 2041 Any Craft Work Not Stated: 1 Derksen, Ricky, 2 Van Der Maal, Michele, 3 Mackenzie, Kerry.

Class 2044 Leatherwork - Open - Any Item: 1 Wilson, Mark.

Class 2045 Paper Tole - Open: 1 Kishawi, Val, 2 Kishawi, Val,

Egg Artistry

2047 Highly Commended: Perry, Maureen

2048 Highly Commended: Perry, Maureen

2049 Highly Commended: Perry, Maureen

Class 2047 Open - Theme - Any Subject: 1 Perry, Maureen, 2 McIntosh, Nicole, 3 McIntosh, Nicole.

Class 2048 Open - Theme - Cut Out Design - Hinged: 1 McIntosh, Nicole, 2 Perry, Maureen, 3 McIntosh, Nicole.

Class 2049 Open - Work Of Art Using More Than One (1) Egg: 1 McIntosh, Nicole, 2 McIntosh, Nicole, 3 Perry, Maureen.

Class 2051 Junior - Novelty - Primary School: 1 McIntosh, Drew, 2 McIntosh, Caitlyn.

Class 2052 Junior - Novelty - High School: 1 Avenell Cassie,

Pottery

Class 2053 Novice - Less Than 2 Years Experience: 1 Harriet Taunton-Burnett.

Class 2054 Open - Any Item: 1 Robinson, Gayle,

Persons Over 65 Years

2057 Highly Commended: Mackenzie, Kerry

Class 2057 Sculpture Open - Any Media 1m x 1m: 1 Bagguley, David, 2 Waikari, Gaye, 3 Waikari, Gaye,

Junior Section Under 16 Years

2058/1 Highly Commended: Davis, James

2058/2 Highly Commended: Sandy,Bonita

2059 Highly Commended: Archer Van Rensburg

2060/1 Highly Commended: Cousins, Bear

2060/2 Highly Commended: Telford, Sidney

2060/3 Highly Commended: Drury, Cooper

2060/4 Highly Commended: Eden Armstrong

2060/5 Highly Commended: Groth, Loleta

2060/6 Highly Commended: Meads, Sophie

2060/7 Highly Commended: Warren Grace

2061/1 Highly Commended: Falkner, Sofia

2061/2 Highly Commended: Schull, Jersey

2062/1 Highly Commended: Falkner, Lokki

2062/2 Highly Commended: Morgan, Claire

2064/1 Highly Commended: Peck, Mitch

2064/2 Highly Commended: Smedes, Giaan

2064/3 Highly Commended: Marschke, Kasey

2064/4 Highly Commended: Palmer, Lauren

2064/5 Highly Commended: Shaquira Sewell

2068 Highly Commended: Day Indiana ,

2070/1 Highly Commended: Day Sienna ,

2070/2 Highly Commended: Morgan, Emily

2070/3 Highly Commended: Morgan, Emily

2072 Highly Commended: Walker, Rachel

Encouragement Prize: Falkner, Texx

Encouragement Prize: James, Hayley

Encouragement Prize: Johnson, Cheynne

2073 Highly Commended: Penny, Phoebe

2074 Highly Commended: Young, Hannah

2081 Highly Commended: Meads, Bridget

2083/1 Highly Commended: Kendra Oliver

2083/2 Highly Commended: Grace Price

2083/3 Highly Commended: Lily Boyd

2084 Highly Commended: Jake Rooks

Arts & Crafts Grand Champion: Robson, Stephanie

Arts & Crafts Reserve Champion: Clifford, Dani

Encouragement Prizes: Ruby Casey

Encouragement Prizes: Webb, Ella

Class 2058 Artwork - Any Subject - Any Medium - Ages Under 4 Years: 1 Hartley Tennant, 2 Sandy,Bonita, 3 Warren Declan.

Class 2059 Artwork - Any Subject - Any Medium - Ages 4 & 5 Years: 1 Meads, Bridget, 2 Corbett Amitee, 3 Sandy, Calvin.

Class 2060 Artwork - Any Subject - Any Medium - Ages 6 & 7 Years: 1 Meads, Sophie, 2 Sandy, Dean, 3 Penny, Florence.

Class 2061 Artwork - Any Subject - Any Medium - Ages 8 & 9 Years: 1 Morgan, Brock, 2 James, Hayley, 3 Morgan, Brock.

Class 2062 Artwork - Any Subject - Any Medium - Ages 10 & 11 Years: 1 Lorensen, Aleisha, 2 Lorensen, Aleisha, 3 Cousins, Summer.

Class 2063 Artwork - Any Subject - Any Medium - Ages 12 & 13 Years: 1 Cousins, Ned, 2 Turner, Caleb, 3 Spring, Libby.

Class 2064 Artwork - Any Subject - Any Medium - Ages 14 to 16 Years: 1 Walker, Rachel, 2 Hunter, Eho, 3 Hudson, Tullie.

Class 2065 Charcoal Drawing: 1 Penny, Phoebe.

Class 2067 Coloured Pencil Drawing - Ages 4 & 5 Years: 1 Edwards, Annabel, 2 Drury, Dallas, 3 Drury, Dallas.

Class 2068 Coloured Pencil Drawing - Ages 6 & 7 Years: 1 Penny, Florence, 2 Sandy, Dean, 3 Drury, Cooper.

Class 2069 Coloured Pencil Drawing - Ages 8 & 9 Years: 1 Drury, Maxwell, 2 Todd, Ava.

Class 2070 Coloured Pencil Drawing - Ages 10 & 11 Years: 1 Wilcox, Hannah, 2 Penny, Phoebe, 3 Day Sienna.

Class 2071 Coloured Pencil Drawing - Ages 12 & 13 Years: 1 Spring, Libby.

Class 2072 Coloured Pencil Drawing - Ages 14 to 16 Years: 1 Briskie, Rory, 2 Byrne, Laura.

Class 2073 Special - Any Work Of Art: 1 Cahill-molloy, Cyd, 2 Penny, Florence, 3 Spring, Libby.

Class 2074 Multi Media Painting - Combination Of Any 3 Drawing And Painting Media: 1 Steele, Ella, 2 Flemming, Johnny, 3 Tomia, Kayla.

Class 2080 Collage - Mixed Media - Ages Under 4 Years: 1 Warren Declan, 2 Webb, Ella.

Class 2081 Collage - Mixed Media - Ages 4 & 5 Years: 1 Drury, Dallas, 2 James, Paiton, 3 Drury, Dallas.

Class 2082 Collage - Mixed Media - Ages 6 & 7 Years: 1 Drury, Cooper, 2 Drury, Cooper, 3 Ryan, Lola.

Class 2083 Collage - Mixed Media - Ages 8 & 9 Years: 1 Drury, Maxwell, 2 Ocean Banko, 3 Drury, Maxwell.

Class 2084 Collage - Mixed Media - Ages 10 & 11 Years: 1 Todd, Elouise, 2 Morgan, Claire, 3 Layla Lovett.

Class 2086 Collage - Mixed Media - Ages 14 to 16 Years: 1 Granshaw Mackenzie.

Class 2087 Any Craft - Ages Under 4 Years: 1 Webb, Ella.

Class 2088 Any Craft - Ages 4 & 5 Years: 1 Drury, Dallas, 2 Drury, Dallas.

Class 2089 Any Craft - Ages 6 & 7 Years: 1 Drury, Cooper, 2 Drury, Cooper, 3 Meads, Sophie.

Class 2090 Any Craft - Ages 8 & 9 Years: 1 Drury, Maxwell, 2 Drury, Maxwell.

Class 2091 Any Craft - Ages 10 & 11 Years: 1 Cody Bernard, 2 Morgan, Claire, 3 Morgan, Emily.

Class 2092 Any Craft - Ages 12 & 13 Years: 1 Johnston, Hannah, 2 Mojica, Phenix, 3 Lightfoot-Webb, Kate.

Class 2093 Any Craft - Ages 14 to16 Years: 1 Willmann, Elyah, 2 Granshaw Mackenzie.

Class 2096 Any Craft Using Wood - Ages 8 & 9 Years: 1 Meaker, Georgia.

Class 2099 Any Craft Using Wood - Ages 14 to 16 Years: 1 Granshaw Mackenzie, 2 Granshaw Mackenzie.

Class 2100 Mother's Day Gift - Ages 4 & 5 Years: 1 Edwards, Annabel, 2 Drury, Dallas, 3 Drury, Dallas.

Class 2101 Mother's Day Gift - Ages 6 & 7 Years: 1 Meads, Sophie, 2 Sandy, Dean, 3 Drury, Cooper.

Class 2102 Mother's Day Gift - Ages 8 & 9 Years: 1 Drury, Maxwell, 2 Morgan, Brock, 3 Morgan, Brock.

Class 2103 Mother's Day Gift - Ages 10 & 11 Years: 1 Morgan, Emily, 2 Morgan, Emily, 3 Morgan, Claire.

Class 2104 Mother's Day Gift - Ages 12 & 13 Years: 1 Johnston, Hannah.

Class 2105 Mother's Day Gift - Ages 14 to 16 Years: 1 Granshaw Mackenzie.

Class 2107 Any Craft Using Clay - Ages 4 to 7 Years: 1 Sandy, Dean, 2 Sandy, Calvin, 3 Drury, Cooper.

Class 2108 Any Craft Using Clay - Ages 8 to 10 Years: 1 Liam Spies, 2 Beau Daniels, 3 Mckenzie Casey.

Class 2109 Any Craft Using Clay - Ages 11 to 13 Years: 1 Morgan, Claire, 2 Morgan, Emily, 3 Morgan, Claire.

Class 2113 Jewellery Making - Ages 6 & 7 Years: 1 Sandy, Dean.

Class 2115 Jewellery Making - Ages 10 & 11 Years: 1 Morgan, Claire, 2 Morgan, Emily, 3 Morgan, Emily.

Class 2116 Jewellery Making - Ages 12 & 13 Years: 1 Johnston, Hannah.

Class 2117 Jewellery Making - Ages 14 to 16 Years: 1 Granshaw Mackenzie.

Class 2119 Decorated Egg - Ages 4 to7 Years: 1 McIntosh, Summer, 2 McIntosh, Nicolas.

Class 2120 Decorated Egg - Ages 8 to 10 Years: 1 McIntosh, Robi, 2 McIntosh, Jeremy.

Class 2121 Playdough - Any Item Made From Playdough - Ages Under 5 Years: 1 Webb, Ella, 2 Webb, Ella.

Gympie Times

Check out all the winners from the 2017 Gympie Show. Are you among them?

Post Your Ad Here!