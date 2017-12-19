Artisan co-op worth a long look

CREATIVE Circle on Stewart is the place to go for your Christmas shopping this year because it ticks all the boxes.

There is a diverse range of products that are as unique as they are beautiful, so you can find something truly special that your loved one will cherish for years to come.

Everything is hand crafted by one of 23 local artisans from the Gympie region.

There are four separate areas under the one roof.

Co-ordinator over the four areas, Janet Downie, said the business is run much like a co-op.

"It's really run by the artisans of Gympie. They're a diverse and unique group, with male and female artisans aged from mid 20s to mid 80s. We'd like to turn the Circle into a destination, not just a shop," Ms Downie said.

"We support one another. We're all part of the community."

The four areas all work with one another and Ms Downie said they encouraged one another to cross over into new areas and projects.

The four areas are:

The Creative Circle shop has all sorts of objets d'art and hand-crafted items, both useful and beautiful and entirely unique.

In the Circle Clinic you can undertake a range of holistic therapies such as reiki, sound healing, chakra balancing, foot reflexology and detox, life path readings and soon, I-Ching oracle readings.

The Green Watering Can has everything one would wish for the garden from ornaments to plants.

It doubles as a cafe space where the artisans make tea and coffee and handmade biscuits for customers to have with the handmade jams, preserves and relishes for sale on the premises.

And at the back is a shabby chic, boho and country inspired space called The Vintage Shed where you can find a treasure trove of hand- knitted, sewn and crafted soft furnishings, decorating ideas and other exquisite things.

While Ms Downie is co-ordinator over the whole shop, The Vintage Shed is managed by one of the artisans who displays, Katrina Grambower.

Ms Grambower is just one of the talented people volunteering their time to make The Vintage Shed and The Creative Circle as a whole a place full of beauty, wonder and, of course, art and a destination for tourists and locals alike.