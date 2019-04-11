The condition that could end GI’s career

The question now is can Inglis manage the condition? Image: Matt King/Getty Images

Greg Inglis has such bad arthritis in his left shoulder he can barely lift it above the horizontal.

Fears Inglis's arthritic shoulder could lead to his premature retirement was the catalyst to South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett giving his superstar a week's leave.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal Inglis has set himself such a high level of on-field excellence that he is concerned he may be unable to attain those standards again.

While there are other issues at play, one well-placed source said Inglis's shoulder was the "most worrying factor".

The Queensland and Australian legend has been told to visit family and friends over the next week - and work on his injury recovery - before determining whether he has the will and drive to continue in the NRL.

Inglis has spoken to Souths officials about former stars who played on late in their careers with injuries and retired on a disappointing note.

His pre-season was limited due to a neck injury and the recurrence of a knee issue, which can be managed. But, at 32, the arthritis is a concern as it cannot be treated with surgery.

Inglis won't take painkilling injections.

Those close to Inglis aren't giving anything away about his condition. But that hasn't stopped the rampant speculation.

The game will be sad if GI has to go out like this. Image: Brett Costello

Already incorrectly slammed as 15kg overweight in the pre-season, rumours persist that Inglis will return from his absence and announce his immediate retirement as critics question his desire.

He has already announced he will retire at the end of next season, making himself available for a final Origin series with Queensland - if his body is up to the rigours of interstate football.

Although Maroons coach Kevin Walters wants Inglis back on the field at least four weeks before game one on June 5 in order for the incumbent Queensland skipper to be selected.

Inglis was also in line to captain Australia before a drink driving incident last year cost him that opportunity.

Does Inglis still have the drive to overcome it? Image: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

At the moment, however, those close to Inglis are not putting any expectations on the Souths star, only that he go away and "clear his head space".

If he can't get any long-term relief from his injuries, a short-term fix may not be enough for Inglis to continue his career.

"When you're at his stage of his career, there is a likelihood he may not have that drive to recover and get back out there," a friend told The Daily Telegraph.

"But I think the will is still there if the body is right. Don't write him off just yet but if he can't do it, he can't do it."

Inglis missed last weekend's 13-12 loss to Manly with food poisoning and will also be unavailable for Souths' match against New Zealand Warriors on the Sunshine Coast this Saturday afternoon.

If he does retire, Souths want Inglis to remain at the club in some capacity, and the giant centre has also stated a desire to involve himself in indigenous affairs.