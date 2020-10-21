Arsonist broke into Gympie house and lit fire in backyard

A convicted arsonist has pleaded guilty to lighting a fire in a Gympie backyard on Christmas Eve last year.

A CONVICTED arsonist who trespassed on a Gympie residence and lit a fire in the backyard later showed up to his ex-partner’s house and breached a domestic violence protection order, Gympie Magistrates Court has heard.

The 27-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, committed most of the offences on Christmas Eve last year in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend and Tucker St.

The court heard the man trespassed on a Horseshoe Bend residence and burned about $900 worth of outdoor furniture in its backyard on December 24.

He had lit an unauthorised fire while Queensland was under a local fire ban.

The man also broke into a car with the intention of stealing it or using it, and later refused to give his name to police and ran away from them.

On January 10 this year the man went to his ex-partner’s house by taxi and yelled for his mother – who also lived at the house – while standing at the front door.

His victim noticed the man and took photos of him, withdrawing to the back of the house in fear, while his mother came to the door and told him to leave immediately.

On February 3 police stopped the man on Perseverance St, where he denied the allegations and said he was never there.

He was arrested and taken to watch house but refused to give an interview, the court heard.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted the man’s extensive criminal history which included a three-year jail term suspended after 6 months for arson when he was just 17.

Mr Callaghan noted a past domestic violence breach, in which the man threatened to go and get a gun and shoot everyone in the house where his victim was living at the time.

The man pleaded guilty to three trespass charges and one each of entering a premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, lighting an unauthorised fire, contravening direction of police, contravening a domestic violence order and failing to appear in court.

He received seven months’ jail as a head sentence, but was released immediately on parole.