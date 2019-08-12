Menu
Errol Lindsay with his new mullet boat at Boreen Point. Photo: John McCutcheon
Community

Arson victim reignites dream as new boat hits water

Felicity Ripper
12th Aug 2019 10:30 AM
THE ARSON of a cancer-stricken fisherman's boat threatened his dream of living out his days on the water.

But today Errol Lindsay reignited that dream as he launched a brand new boat into Lake Cootharaba thanks to $1930 raised by friends and strangers through GoFundMe.

With help from family and volunteers, Mr Lindsay built the new boat.

"It was a beautiful thing to see the new boat out on the water and it's a culmination of five weeks of very hard work and a lot of help," he said.

"I don't even know how to thank the community for what they've done for me, I couldn't have done this on my own.

"I'm so happy that there are still good, honest people out there."

On the evening of June 21, Mr Lindsay and his lifelong mate John Clarke had their boats set alight as they were moored at the lake's edge.

A day later, Mr Lindsay received his second cancer diagnosis.

He expects to start chemotherapy in coming weeks.

"But you can't let it stop you from living so I'll be out fishing tomorrow night, that's my life," he said.

The culprits of the arson are yet to be found.

