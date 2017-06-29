UPDATE: Arson feared in primary school building blaze

VIDEO: Fire at One Mile State School: Fire crews have worked tirelessly through the night to contain a blaze that destroyed a school block at One Mile overnight.

UPDATE 8am:

AS HEAVY fog lifts in Gympie this morning, firefighters are still working to dampen down hot spots at One Mile State School where a fire ripped through a major part of the school overnight.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Gympie station officer Anthony Brewin confirmed with almost complete certainty there was nobody hurt in the fire that engulfed and destroyed an entire school block just before midnight last night.

"There have been no persons reported hurt," Officer Brewin said.

"We are still dampening down hot spots.

"We can't say definitively at this stage that there are no persons in there but we are 99.9% sure.

Six crews from Gympie, Pomona and Cooroy attended the fire, arriving about 11.40pm and were thought to have taken hours to get the blaze under control.

Gympie police are treating the fire as suspicious, a spokesman said, while Officer Brewin said fire investigators are "chasing up some leads".

"It is under investigation at this moment," Officer Brewin told The Gympie Times this morning.

"We have one crew staying on scene trying to clean up areas that they can see we have fire investigation on the way as is the gas examiner. "



The fire has left a mass of twisted debri and smouldering ruins of what was three classrooms in a building believed to be built in the 1920s.



There has been an outpouring of grief on Facebook following the disaster.





The school fire in Gympie. Photo: Skye Gaskell via Facebook

EARLIER:

A SCHOOL building has been damaged and police have declared a crime scene after a fire in Gympie last night.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the One Mile State primary school around 11.40pm.

The fire destroyed C Block which was fully engulfed when first responders arrived. A nearby shed was also damaged.

Gympie detectives are treating the blaze as suspicious and a crime scene has been established.

Police urge anyone with information to contact police on Policelink on 131 444 or to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.