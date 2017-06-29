25°
News

UPDATE: Arson feared in primary school building blaze

Tom Daunt
| 29th Jun 2017 5:46 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 8am:

AS HEAVY fog lifts in Gympie this morning, firefighters are still working to dampen down hot spots at One Mile State School where a fire ripped through a major part of the school overnight.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Gympie  station officer Anthony Brewin confirmed with almost complete certainty there was nobody hurt in the fire that engulfed and destroyed an entire school block just before midnight last night.

"There have been no persons reported hurt," Officer Brewin said.

"We are still dampening down hot spots.

"We can't say definitively at this stage that there are no persons in there but we are 99.9% sure. 

Six crews from Gympie, Pomona and Cooroy attended the fire, arriving about 11.40pm and were thought to have taken hours to get the blaze under control.  

Photos
View Gallery

Gympie police are treating the fire as suspicious, a spokesman said, while Officer Brewin said fire investigators are "chasing up some leads". 

"It is under investigation at this moment," Officer Brewin told The Gympie Times this morning.
  "We have one crew staying on scene trying to clean up areas that they can see we have fire investigation on the way as is the gas examiner. "  

The fire has left a mass of twisted debri and smouldering ruins of what was three classrooms in a building believed to be built in the 1920s.  

There has been an outpouring of grief on Facebook following the disaster.       

 

The school fire in Gympie. Photo: Skye Gaskell via Facebook
The school fire in Gympie. Photo: Skye Gaskell via Facebook

 

EARLIER:

A SCHOOL building has been damaged and police have declared a crime scene after a fire in Gympie last night.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the One Mile State primary school around 11.40pm.

The fire destroyed C Block which was fully engulfed when first responders arrived. A nearby shed was also damaged.

Gympie detectives are treating the blaze as suspicious and a crime scene has been established.

Police urge anyone with information to contact police on Policelink on 131 444 or to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  arson editors picks fire gympie school

Winter bites: Temps to hit zero as 'severe frost' looms

Winter bites: Temps to hit zero as 'severe frost' looms

RUG up Australia — it’s about to get chilly. Meteorologists are predicting “extreme winter weather” and bitterly cold temperatures this weekend.

Controversial legal policy left for further debate

Under the controversial policy currently proposed, the mayor and CEO would have final say on all applications for council funding for legal action, including against third parties.

Motion passed to let matter of funding lie on the table.

Smerdon rejects budget, says services have taken beating

Bonnick Road Dump site.

Smerdon votes against budget,

This could be our last low rate rise, councillor warns

Cr Mark McDonald seeks to make a point at yesterday's budget meeting.

At some point it may go over CPI

Local Partners

I wanted to do something unique: Gympie man's beautiful proposal

A heartfelt message in the paper came off without a hitch

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services.

More than 250 entries leaves competition tight at Festival

TOUGH CHOICE: Nameer Davis will have the challenge of judging 260 works of art.

Increased entries at this year's Mary Valley art festival.

If you see smoke on the Cooloola Coast, don't panic

Rockhampton fires

Burn-off planned for Cooloola Recreationa Area

Specialists to speak in Gympie at free horse seminar

Dr Nerida Richards.

The seminars are free but limited seats are available.

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

The Project Host Waleed Aly defends character reference for suspended Richmond player Bachar Houli

No filter on talk in everyday Aussie workplaces

Hairdressers Nikki and Kathy star in Common Sense, the new TV series from the makers of Gogglebox.

Common Sense is like eavesdropping on water-cooler talk.

What's on the big screen this week

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

WILL Ferrell and Amy Poehler play two naughty parents in The House.

Cleverman in a battle for survival

Hunter Page-Lochard stars in season two of the TV series Cleverman.

Will Koen become the hero everyone needs him to be in season two?

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

There are some crucial story points to remember before season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

never 2 late 2 make your move!

65 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 $268,000!

Looking for just a really lovely, neat and tidy home in the country? Somewhere to retreat to from the big city lights and grow your own veggies and have a chook or...

B the King of 2 Queen!

2 Queen Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 3 $349,000!

Get in Quick! This flawlessly renovated 4 bedroom Classic Post War home, situated on a huge 1012m2 corner block in town is now available 2 make your own! Fall in...

LET&#39;S TAKE A STEP BACK IN TIME

46 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

This home forms part of Gympie's Heritage with the one family owning the home since 1919 and the original owner being a former Mayor of Gympie as well as a long...

PRODUCTIVE FARM WITH EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME

86 Sexton Road, Sexton 4570

House 4 2 5 Genuine Offers...

Offered for sale is this approx 314.47 (127.265ha) acre property with a large executive style 3 bedroom home. Situated just 20 minutes drive to Gympie...

you will want 2 know whats up there!

292 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 4 $245,000!

Ever come up to a driveway and think to yourself, I wonder whats up there? What if we told you it was just the most perfect really private, somewhat different...

IDEAL POSITION - LIFESTYLE ACREAGE

45 Erins Knob Road, Neerdie 4570

House 4 3 6 $499,000

Would you like to live half way between Gympie and Tin Can Bay on acreage in an immaculately presented home? This property is approximately 23 acres and will...

IDEAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!

4 Eagle Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

This home offers 3 roomy bedrooms on a large 850m2 block. Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac, but still only a few minutes' walk to the CBD, this home would be...

PRIME PIE CREEK PROPERTY

45 Samantha Drive, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 3 $440,000

This quality lowset Besser block home has a large front verandah (entertainment area) plus a rear full length verandah. The home has 3 bedrooms, large lounge room...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

MAKE NO MISTAKES - CALL NOW!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 Auction

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!