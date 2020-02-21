Arson charge over Gympie region blaze

A 68-YEAR-OLD Cooloola Cove man was charged with arson after a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Four fire and rescue services, two police and an ambulance rushed to the Discovery Dr property to reports the property was “well alight”.

Emergency services rushed to a reported house fire on Discovery Drive, Cooloola Cove on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Shane Zahner

A QAS spokeswoman said a woman was taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.

The man faced Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, and the matter was adjourned to April 15. A crime scene was established at the home with fire investigators combing the area for evidence yesterday.

It was the third fire in the region is as many days.

Emergency services were called to blazes at Stewart Tce and Blake St in unrelated incidents.

The causes are being investigated.

A little girl was rescued as a fire engulfed the home on Stewart Tce on Tuesday night.

Jacob Kinley, a 19-year-old apprentice boilermaker was driving home after grabbing dinner with his partner, when the pair saw the horror unfolding from the side of the road.

“There was a woman out the front screaming with one child, on her hands and knees,” Mr Kinley said.

“At the time I didn’t know she was deaf, I couldn’t get anything out of her.”

With no shoes on and in just footy shorts and a shirt, Mr Kinley said instinct drove him into the house.