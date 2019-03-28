Arson accused 'not wasting the court's time'

The former Nomad's Caravan Park reception building and service station were gutted by fire.

A MAN charged with burning down an Airlie Beach backpacker hostel has again tried to finalise less serious offences to "stop wasting the court's time".

Beau Cole Rutherford is accused of arson for a blaze that destroyed the former Nomad's Caravan Park reception building and service station on October 19 last year.

He is also facing charges of contravening police requirement and breaching probation on a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, which he asked to have dealt with in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday.

"You're not wasting the court's time," Magistrate Mark Nolan said, advising Rutherford to speak to his lawyer about waiting until the arson matter had been finalised.

"(There) may be some significant benefit in having all matter dealt with at the same time."

Rutherford finally agreed and the case was adjourned to June 26.