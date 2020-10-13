Arsenal to repel yowie attack lands meth addict mum in court

Helen Doran claimed the "plethora" of weapons found in her Cooloola Cove home were to protect herself against yowies.

KNUCKLEDUSTERS, tasers, a butterfly knife and other illegal weapons found in a Cooloola Cove woman’s house were to protect her from yowies, a Gympie court heard this week.

Helen Rachael Doran, 46, pleaded guilty to eight charges including producing marijuana and possessing several illegal weapons in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Police from Gympie CIB and the Wide Bay Crime Squad searched Doran’s Cooloola Cove home on September 9, finding two tasers, a butterfly knife, knuckledusters, a credit card knife and an illegal laser pointer.

They also found a glass pipe which Doran said she had previously used to smoke meth, and 33 marijuana seedlings growing at different heights.

The police prosecutor said during the search Doran took ownership of the weapons, which were hidden in different spots around the house, and claimed she used them as protection against yowies while she was camping or in the bush.

Doran’s lawyer Chris Anderson said the 46-year-old mum had a “fear of yowies.”

“They’re mythical, aren’t they?” Magistrate Chris Callaghan asked.

“They don’t exist. You’re talking about a mythical character.”

Mr Anderson responded that Doran was a “firm believer” in yowies.

“She instructs me she has seen them on two occasions, one many years ago and one recently in Tin Can Bay.”

Doran agreed to stop claiming the weapons were for use against yowies after Mr Callaghan slammed the excuse as “rubbish.”

“If she wants to keep that up she’ll need evidence,” he said.

“What would a credit card knife do against a yowie?”

Mr Anderson said Doran had been battling anxiety, depression, and a long-term methamphetamine addiction, but had stopped using the drug in June, and now only took marijuana to help her sleep.

Mr Anderson also said Doran did not “socialise to any degree” and kept to herself.

Mr Callaghan accepted the marijuana plants were for personal use, and said it was to her credit that she had not used methamphetamines since June.

Mr Callaghan said he had not been given any “reliable” explanations as to why Doran had a “plethora” of weapons, but said it was to be noted they were all kept at home and not found on her in public.

He fined Doran $800.