Arrow: Time for players to take a stand

Jai Arrow has no doubt about who is to blame for the Titans' woes.

TITANS enforcer Jai Arrow has called on his teammates to lift their own standards as the club continues through their end-of-season struggles.

The 23-year-old will remain sidelined in this weekend's local derby with the Broncos but is confident he will be fully fit for next week's clash against the Roosters.

His return will be a huge boost for the club as they continue to battle through their end-of-season struggles, with no head coach and currently sitting bottom on the ladder.

Interim coach Craig Hodges last week declared "all positions are vacant" and has wasted no time in making changes to the side defeated by the Storm last week.

The Titans will be looking to Super League import Kallum Watkins for some much-needed spark after the three-time premiership winning Leeds Rhino was named in the No.3 jersey for this weekend.

AJ Brimson has also been shifted into the halves while veteran Michael Gordon is likely to start at fullback.

Arrow was tracking along to make his return from a syndesmosis injury this weekend against his former club however a "flare up" last Monday has set him back another week.

He said he wanted to be back to 100 per cent fitness so as to lead the club in the right direction.

"I'd like to have been out there this week," Arrow said.

"I was planning on being back this week but unfortunately my ankle set me back on Monday.

"It's pretty hard being on the sidelines and watching the boys.

"It's hard any time you lose a rugby league game. I'm making sure I'm doing my rehab so I'm 100 per cent.

"I'm doing everything possible so I can go out there and do my job and make sure I'm leading this club in the right direction.

Arrow has called on his teammates to improve their standards in the coming weeks as the club continues their search for a new head coach.

"I'm a big believer that us players have to drive the standards," he said.

"We have to come up with standards that we think will make us successful. We've got to drive that.

"It just hasn't been good enough this year to be brutally honest. The Gold Coast has been like that over the past couple of years.

"It's time for us to take a stand. It's time for us players to lead the club and make it successful because it's been a long time.

"(Coach Craig) Hodgo is probably right, us players need to drive the standard and I'm here to do that and make this club successful."