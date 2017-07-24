Arrests for stealing, break and enter in Mary Valley

IMBIL police have arrested two men in relation to a number of alleged break and enter and stealing offences in the Mary Valley.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for a break and enter at Gilldora on July 6, and has also been charged for allegedly twice driving off without paying for fuel - once from the Amamoor General Store, and from the Kandanga General Store.

A 28-year-old was also charged with stealing a motorcycle from Amamoor Ck, and with driving off without paying for fuel at the Amamoor General Store earlier this month.

While they were both arrested on Friday July 21, it is believed there is no connection between the two men.

They will face Gympie Magistrates Court today.