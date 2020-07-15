Arrests made as cops struggle to contain wild teen parties

Coast police have made a number of arrests following gatherings of up to 200 youths.

Coast police have made a number of arrests following gatherings of up to 200 youths.

Coast police have made arrests while breaking up gatherings of up to 200 youths congregating in parks at Sunshine Beach, Peregian and Coolum.

Noosa police officer-in-charge Ben Carroll said a proportion of the groups were drinking in public while underage, using illicit drugs, damaging property and behaving in an unruly manner.

"We are in the middle of an escalating pandemic and these large alcohol fuelled gatherings are of great concern to police and the community," Senior Sergeant Carroll said.

"The sheer number of youth in attendance make it difficult to police."

Panic at the disco as clubbers flout distancing rules

'Play by the rules': Pubs' virus plea to patrons

Police became aware of a proposed party at Noosa Woods last weekend which was to be attended by teenagers from across the northern end of the Coast.

In response, multiple police units attended the Hastings St precinct from Noosa, Cooroy, Coolum and Maroochydore.

"Police met arriving TransLink buses at the Hastings St bus interchange where large quantities of alcohol was seized and destroyed," Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

On hearing of the police presence, a separate group of about 30 youths went to a park at Sunshine Beach where they were later dispersed by police.

One new virus case as Coast woman returns from US

A large quantity of alcohol was tipped out there as well.

Throughout the evening four youths were charged with drug, public nuisance and obstruct police offences.

Police are asking for parents and carers support in tackling this growing issue.

"We are liaising with local high schools to help spread the message to parents, urging them to ensure they know the whereabouts of their children at all times and what they are getting up to," Sen-Sgt Carroll said.