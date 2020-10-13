Menu
Peter Bazzan
Arrest warrant issued for disgraced Gympie builder

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@news.com.au
13th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
AN arrest warrant out for a disgraced Gympie business man who failed to appear in court this week has been recalled.

Former Stirling Homes director Peter Bazzan, 51, was due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday but was a no-show, his lawyer stating he had “flu-like” symptoms.

With late notice and no medical certificate, Magistrate Chris Callaghan issued a warrant for his arrest, however this was later recalled and Mr Bazzan given bail.

Mr Bazzan is facing multiple charges including common assault.

Mr Bazzan made headlines earlier this year when it was revealed his collapsed company Stirling Homes and PRB Constructions owed a reported $6 million to more than 130 creditors.

