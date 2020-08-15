Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two cars were damaged when hit by homemade bombs in Nowra last year. Now a man has been arrested.
Two cars were damaged when hit by homemade bombs in Nowra last year. Now a man has been arrested.
Crime

Arrest over car bombing

by Lane Sainty
15th Aug 2020 10:44 AM

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged over a 2019 car bombing on the NSW south coast.

Two vehicles parked in a Nowra driveway sustained windscreen and bonnet damage when two homemade devices were thrown onto the cars about 9pm on July 3.

No-one was injured in the blast.

The man, arrested on Friday night, was refused bail and will appear before Nowra Local Court on Saturday.

He is charged with damaging property by fire or explosion and possessing, supplying or making explosives.

Following the 2019 incident, police officers and the bomb disposal unit attended the scene, where they seized several objects.

Strike Force Keele was established to investigate the blast, while police launched an appeal for information earlier this year.

Inquiries are continuing.

Originally published as Arrest over NSW car bombing

bombing crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Make no mistake and media gag laws will be back': Perrett

        Premium Content 'Make no mistake and media gag laws will be back': Perrett

        News State Government accused of moving to protect election chances, not free speech

        ‘Just not right’: Women’s rugby left homeless in Gympie

        Premium Content ‘Just not right’: Women’s rugby left homeless in Gympie

        News The team could be forced to play on Sunshine Coast as Gympie field squeeze remains...

        Big facelift, new management for Mary Valley tourist spot

        Premium Content Big facelift, new management for Mary Valley tourist spot

        News The pandemic has turned into a golden opportunity for the new owners

        ON TO GERMANY: This Gympie footballer is taking on the world

        Premium Content ON TO GERMANY: This Gympie footballer is taking on the world

        News ‘I want to make it as far as I can in Europe, I’m not ruling anything out.’