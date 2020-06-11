Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Armytage is being sued.
Sam Armytage is being sued.
TV

Armytage, Seven sued for racial vilification

11th Jun 2020 1:15 PM

Channel Seven, Sam Armytage and commentator Prue MacSween are being sued for racial vilification over a 2018 discussion on Sunrise.

The decision to take the complaint to Federal Court was made after discussions at the Australian Human Rights Commission crumbled.

The court case stems from a segment on ﻿Sunrise in March 2018 where the panel - which including Armytage, MacSween and radio host Ben Davis - suggested a second stolen generation was needed to help Aboriginal children.

"Just like the first Stolen Generation where a lot of kids were taken for their wellbeing, we need to do it again," MacSween said on the program.

The discrimination case is being led by Susan Moriarty and Associates, which in a statement said the eight Aboriginal complainants were "forced" to take their case to the Federal Court after settlement discussions collapsed.

 

Originally published as Armytage, Seven sued for racial vilification

More Stories

celebrity channel seven prue macsween race row sam armytage television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farewell to a good boy: Brave police dog remembered

        premium_icon Farewell to a good boy: Brave police dog remembered

        News IN PHOTOS: Sunshine Coast police are mourning the death of former police dog DJ after a brave five years of serving his community.

        Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        premium_icon Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        News Find out how your postcode fares in unemployment stakes

        Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        premium_icon Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        News The staggering cost to local businesses of border closure

        FREE TRIAL: We know how much local news matters

        premium_icon FREE TRIAL: We know how much local news matters

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news