Army officers take charge at Tin Can Bay crash

A CRITICAL care paramedic has been dispatched to the scene of a crash on Tin Can Bay Rd.

A man is being treated after a motorbike and car collided at the Bayside Rd at Tin Can Bay intersection just after 9.30am this morning.

Army officers, who were at nearby area, were first on the scene, a witness said.

“The army must have been in the area and fortunately they had the army medics with them,” the witness said.

“They got there almost immediately after the bike rider got hit.”

The man had wrist, chest, rib and leg injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said, but she could not confirm his condition.

The witness said army officers were also directing traffic before other emergency services arrived.

“The way they stepped in and took control – it was wonderful.”

More information as it comes to hand.