Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Tiger helicopter made an emergency landing in a paddock near Maclagan about 11.45am Tuesday.
A Tiger helicopter made an emergency landing in a paddock near Maclagan about 11.45am Tuesday. WIN News Toowoomba
News

Army helicopter makes emergency landing after 'wire strike'

Tara Miko
by
11th Jun 2019 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Department of Defence is looking into an emergency landing of an Australian Army helicopter during a routine training exercise on the Darling Downs today.

The Tiger helicopter made a safe landing in a paddock near Maclagan about 11.45am.

A Defence spokeswoman confirmed the incident to The Chronicle, and said the aircraft experienced a "wire strike" during routine training.

"The aircraft landed safely and all members of the crew are safe," the spokeswoman said.

"Defence is currenrly looking into further details of the incident."

australian army darling downs emergency landing oakey army aviation centre toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Footy star back where his dad started playing - in Gympie

    premium_icon Footy star back where his dad started playing - in Gympie

    News Playing for Queensland will be a dream come true for for this Gympie Devils player

    • 11th Jun 2019 4:54 PM
    $1 billion in Trad budget for Gympie by-pass

    premium_icon $1 billion in Trad budget for Gympie by-pass

    News Minister Mark Bailey talks up the transport and infrastructure spend

    • 11th Jun 2019 4:12 PM
    QLD BUDGET: Payroll tax overhaul for regional business

    premium_icon QLD BUDGET: Payroll tax overhaul for regional business

    Politics Government cuts tax for regional employers

    • 11th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
    Big taxes, big debt as Labor woos regions

    premium_icon Big taxes, big debt as Labor woos regions

    Politics Budget includes promise of more than 25,000 jobs