Police seize replica gun, charge man with armed robbery

LATEST 11PM: POLICE have allegedly located a replica gun and arrested a man after an alleged armed robbery in Park Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

It will be alleged just before 3pm a man entered the Foodworks store on Main Street and attempted to purchase a packet of cigarettes.

After the man's key card was declined he allegedly produced what appeared to be a firearm and took the cigarettes from the attendant before leaving left the scene in a vehicle.

Police attended and conducted patrols of the area before a man was located and arrested in a car at Park Avenue a short time later.

A replica firearm was also found in the vehicle.

A 32-year-old Kawana man has been charged with armed robbery, enter premises with intent and possession of utensils.

He is due in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow (March 16).

