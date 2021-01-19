Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services swarm Lurline Street in Katoomba. Picture: 7News
Emergency services swarm Lurline Street in Katoomba. Picture: 7News
Crime

Armed police swarm NSW street

by Erin Lyons
19th Jan 2021 12:42 PM

A major police operation is under way in the Blue Mountains.

Armed police and emergency services are on the scene after being called to Lurline Street in Katoomba about 10am on Tuesday.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were responding to an ongoing operation but no further information was available at this time.

Emergency crews are at the scene on Lurline Street. Picture: 7News
Emergency crews are at the scene on Lurline Street. Picture: 7News

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed it was assisting police with the operation.

More to come

Originally published as Armed police swarm NSW street

More Stories

armed police crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Creeks rise, 110mm recorded in overnight drenching

        Premium Content Creeks rise, 110mm recorded in overnight drenching

        News Rainfall totals tipped over 100mm in parts of the Gympie region last night, leaving some residents stranded at home

        GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        LETTER: Why O’Brien should do more to fix our housing crisis

        Premium Content LETTER: Why O’Brien should do more to fix our housing crisis

        Community ‘In light of the misery... (he) suffered, why isn’t he at the forefront of making...

        9 people to face Gympie court today

        Premium Content 9 people to face Gympie court today

        News The following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today on various charges.