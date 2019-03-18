Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.
The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.
Crime

Armed man tasered by cops in Sydney

18th Mar 2019 12:12 PM

DRAMATIC footage shows the moment an armed man was shot with a taser outside a police station in Sydney's west this morning.

In the footage obtained by the Nine Network, the man can be seen surrounded by officers outside Granville Police Station - and he appears to be carrying a knife.

 

The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.
The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.

It shows the man, dressed in a blue hoodie, advancing towards a policeman.

Despite being told several times by police to drop an item in his hands, the man refuses and officers can be seen firing a taser.

After being hit, a group of police officers can be seen wrenching the object from the man's arms and dragging him into the station.

The man will be taken to Westmead Hospital for assessment.

More Stories

armed man crime police sydney

Top Stories

    Time to vote out Fraser Anning

    premium_icon Time to vote out Fraser Anning

    Opinion VOTERS at the federal election will have the chance to condemn Senator Fraser Anning for his desperate and divisive speech on the Christchurch massacre.

    • 18th Mar 2019 1:39 PM
    Construction watchdog’s next target

    premium_icon Construction watchdog’s next target

    Business QBCC takes aim at accountants keeping struggling builders afloat

    Imbil man, 57, charged after police find 12 marijuana plants

    premium_icon Imbil man, 57, charged after police find 12 marijuana plants

    News Men from Imbil and Brooloo will face Gympie Magistrates Court.

    REVEALED: Australia's most future-proof tradie jobs

    premium_icon REVEALED: Australia's most future-proof tradie jobs

    Careers These blue collar industries have been forecast for high job growth

    • 18th Mar 2019 11:56 AM