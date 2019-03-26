Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

ARMED HOLD-UP: Man lights stolen cigarette and flees scene

Claudia Williams
by
26th Mar 2019 8:28 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM

A 45-year-old Nanango man has been arrested for armed robbery after he held up a Henry St service station on Monday night.

Police were called to the servo at 8.30pm where the man was allegedly threatening a 26-year-old male attendant with a knife.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man stole cigarettes, started smoking them and then fled in a vehicle.

Police found the man on Bugden St, Yarraman where he was charged for drink driving.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today charged with enter premises and commit an offence, armed robbery and drink driving.

armed robbery editors picks kingaroy magistrates court south burnett crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Little girl hit by car behind school bus at Curra

    premium_icon UPDATE: Little girl hit by car behind school bus at Curra

    News Tragedy strikes when girl dashes to fetch forgotten school bag

    • 26th Mar 2019 8:45 AM
    One Nation asked NRA for millions

    premium_icon One Nation asked NRA for millions

    Politics Party’s actions labelled “sickening” by Birmingham

    • 26th Mar 2019 7:56 AM
    • 1 TimI
    Free coffee for Gympie ambos, cops and firies today

    Free coffee for Gympie ambos, cops and firies today

    News Cooloola Christian College to thank emergency service workers today

    • 26th Mar 2019 8:08 AM
    Gympie veteran remembers 39 years in the air force

    premium_icon Gympie veteran remembers 39 years in the air force

    News The Anzac Day commemorations gives us all pause for thought.