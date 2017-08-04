Armed 'debt collection agency' after car deal gone wrong

A SHOT was fired after an offended woman formed a "debt collection agency” and encouraged a posse to menace a car buyer.

Gympie woman Jessica Leigh Groves was initially charged with attempted murder over the March 2015 confrontation.

And one of Grove's partners in crime threatened to "shoot her in the face” after the incident, Brisbane Supreme Court heard on Thursday.

When Groves was sentenced this week, the attempted murder charge was downgraded to one of committing a malicious act with intent.

But Groves, 25, also faced a burglary charge.

Justice David Boddice said "some form of debt collection agency” was cobbled together to threaten the Caboolture car buyer.

”You knew that they would have guns with them. In fact, a shot was fired,” the judge added.

Groves believed the buyer had treated her badly, and owed her money.

Justice Boddice accepted Groves was not involved in firing the gun, even though she "encouraged” the group to confront the car buyer.

She had also not been convicted of any crimes in about the past two years, he added.

Justice Boddice said after the crime, when the group faced criminal charges, an associate threatened to shoot Groves "in the face”.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith said Groves had a criminal history prior to the car buyer incident.

Defence barrister Damian Walsh said Groves had a dysfunctional upbringing and suffered from anxiety and panic attacks.

Mr Walsh said Groves, from Tamaree, had "excellent prospects” for rehabilitation.

He furnished three supportive references for Groves, and said she had "a reasonable employment history”.

Groves was sentenced to three years jail, but with a parole release date fixed at February 2 next year.

Three Gympie residents involved in the incident were sentenced in March.

Tallen Steven Hames was sentenced to six years jail, Sean Owen Denning received five and a half years, and Maddison Paige Brown was sentenced to three years, wholly suspended.

In a previous court appearance, Brown pleaded guilty to making the threat against Groves on Facebook.

-NewsRegional