Aristocrats, ex-PM and colleagues recall architect of a region, Kev de Vere

IN THE BLOOD: Politics and farming were in the blood for Gympie local government icon, Kev De Vere.

EX-PRIME Minister Kevin Rudd and the aristocrats of Essex are among those saddened this week by the death of Gympie region local government icon Kev de Vere.

So is American businessman Toby Smith, who remembers meeting Mr de Vere and his amazing cattle dog Jock.

Jock, Mr Smith recalls from long ago, could count, though not always reliably.

Mr Smith had arrived at the de Veres' Kandanga farm to talk through a business proposal.

He found Kev sitting on a fence watching Jock herd his dairy cattle.

"Don't interrupt me,” Mr de Vere said. "I've got to count them in.”

As the last of the cattle went through the gate and the dog wagged its tail, Kev said: "What's the matter Jock, can't you count?”

The dog looked at him, Mr Smith recalls, then went away and came back with three more.

"I'd forgotten that story,” Kev's son Chris de Vere said yesterday. "Dad always said Jock was the smartest dog he ever had.”

Chris was yesterday fielding expressions of sympathy from around the world, amid reminders of the good humour of one of Queensland's most prominent local government leaders.

Politics, as well as farming, has tended to run in the de Vere family for almost 1000 years, something of which Mr de Vere's descendants have been reminded this week.

Condolences have arrived from a cousin in Scotland and from the Lindsay family, distant relatives who still own the family's medieval seat, Hedingham Castle in Essex. Another family member, closer to home, is former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, Chris' cousin and Kevin de Vere's nephew.

Currently overseas, Mr Rudd has sent the family a letter to be read at the funeral, which will be held at St Patrick's church, Gympie, at 11.30am Monday.

"The letter will be read at the funeral but not until then,” Chris de Vere said.

"Friends and family will all be welcome,” he said.

Kev's best known local government colleagues, former Gympie Mayor Mick Venardos and the man who succeeded him as Widgee shire chairman, Adrian McClintock, have paid their respects to a man they remember as talented and genuine.

"Kev was a great family man. That was it for him, Number One,” Mr Venardos said. "He carried out his duties as chairman of the shire very honourably.”

"It's very sad news,” Mr McClintock said.

"We were divisional councillors. I challenged him for the chairman's job in 1979 because we had different views on one matter, but there was no animosity. We were always friends,” he said.