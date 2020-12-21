Ariana Grande’s huge engagement ring

Singer Ariana Grande is engaged to her boyfriend of nine months, real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

The Positions star made the announcement via Instagram today, posting several loved-up photos with Gomez, as well as the impressive engagement ring.

Ariana Grande (right) with Dalton Gomez.

"forever n then some," Grande captioned the photos. Several famous friends have already offered their congratulations: "This ring is everything!" wrote singer Demi Lovato.

"Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man," wrote Grande's manager, Scooter Braun.

"Sooo happy for you guys! Love you!" said Kim Kardashian.

It is Grande's second engagement, following her failed engagement to comedian Pete Davidson two years ago.

That’s quite a rock.

Grande first made her relationship with Gomez public when they appeared together in a music video for her song with Justin Bieber, Stuck with U, back in May. Since then, they've been a surprisingly low-key couple, given Grande's prior very public relationship - and break-up - with SNL star Davidson.

Newly engaged.

As reported by Page Six when the couple first got together, Gomez works for the Aaron Kirman group, and focuses on luxury real estate listings. "He's previously represented mansions and estates that have sold in a range from $US5 million to $US12 million," the outlet reports.

He makes a rare non-celeb partner for Grande, who previously dated Davidson for five months in 2018. Before that, she dated the late rapper Mac Miller for two years from 2016. He died of an accidental drug overdose four months after their May 2018 split. Prior to that, she dated rapper Big Sean for eight months in 2015.

Grande made the engagement announcement on the same day her first-ever concert film, excuse me, i love you, debuts on Netflix.

