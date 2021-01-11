ARIA award-winning star to play Gympie region gig this month

Country Singer-Songwriter Fanny Lumsden will play a gig at the Pomona Majestic Theatre later this month. Stuart McEvoy/The Australian.

Country Singer-Songwriter Fanny Lumsden will play a gig at the Pomona Majestic Theatre later this month. Stuart McEvoy/The Australian.

ARIA award-winning country music artist Fanny Lumsden will tour her acclaimed album fallow at the Pomona’s iconic Majestic Theatre next month.

READ MORE

The January 29 date has been a long time coming for the singer-songwriter after a whirlwind 2020 brought unexpected hurdles in the form of COVID-19 and raging bushfires in her home town of Tooma, near the Snowy Mountains in NSW.

Singer Fanny Lumsden pictured in the Murray River at Tooma on Wednesday afternoon, December 30, 2020. Picture: Dan Stanley Freeman

Despite previously playing the iconic Gympie Muster and various other local shows, the Majestic Theatre gig will be Fanny’s first opportunity to showcase her touring band locally.

“It’s such a beautiful part of the world, I really love the atmosphere and there’s so much to do and see,” she said.

“The theatre looks so beautiful and I’ve heard so many great things about it, so it should be a treat.

“We’ve played in Gympie and played festivals in the area but we’ve never played here with a full band, so that will be fun too.”

Winning an ARIA for Best Country Album in 2020 was an unexpected jewel in the crown for the largely DIY musician, who runs her own Record Label – Red Dirt Road Records – alongside husband and business partner Dan Stanley Freeman.

fallow was Fanny’s third time lucky with Aussie music’s top prize, after scoring nominations in 2016 and 2018 for Small Town Big Shot and Real Class Act.

ARIA Award winner Fanny Lumsden is set to take the stage in Pomona this month.

Beating out the likes of Travis Collins, Casey Barnes and The McClymonts made Fanny’s victory all the more a pleasant surprise.

“It was unbelievable … we were in such shock. It was never really something I considered would be actually possible. Our last two records were nominated as well but I felt like we were the wildcard every time,” she said.

“Because we’re very DIY, ground up artists, we’ve dotted every i and crossed every t ourselves, and it was such a labour of love.

“For all of that work to turn into something that I didn’t even think was achievable, it was exceptional. I’m still a little bit like ‘I can’t believe that happened’.”

Like her other projects, the songs on fallow will always remain personal for Fanny, but she said the lack of opportunity to play them live due to COVID restrictions has made things a little different this time around.

“The songs will always be special, I wrote them in certain points of time here in the Valley and I think because we’re so involved in everything on the business side too, they’re always going to be really close to me in some ways,” she said.

“What feels disconnected is that all I did was talk about them all year, we didn’t really get to go out and play them.

“It was hugely surprising for us, how well it was received in light of the weird year.”

Fanny Lumsden brings her fallow album tour to the Pomona Majestic Theatre on Friday, January 29.

Book tickets here, and head to Fanny’s website for more here.



