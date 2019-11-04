TIMBER TOWN HERO: Meet the world's best wood chopper

WORLD CHAMPION: Mitchell Argent is world champion after winning with team Australia at the Stihl Timbersports world championships in Prague.

BLACKBUTT'S Mitchell Argent will return to his timber town as Stihl Timbersports world champion for the third time.

Argent was crowned champion alongside fellow Australian teammates in the team relay event at the championships in Prague on November 2 to add to his gold medals from 2015 and 2016.

The Chopperoos advanced through the rounds in the knockout format proving to be the strongest team across stock saw, single buck, underhand chop and standing block chop.

The Australians defeated Poland to advance to the gold medal chop against New Zealand.

The Chopperoos proved they were the strongest of the 20 teams at the championships to win over the Kiwis 47.80 seconds to 49.79.

Australian captain Brad De Losa told Stihl Timbersports he couldn't have been more proud of the effort from the whole to finish on top of the world.

"We've got such a great group of guys and it feels incredible," he said.

"We had a couple of hiccups along the way today but to come out and beat New Zealand when it matters and win another World Championship, you can't ask for much more than that,"

A sellout crowd of more than 2500 fans from 20 different countries supported the event and New Zealand's Kyle Lemon told Stihl Timbersports it was a great event to compete in despite the result.

"Ideally first place would've been the way to go, but it wasn't to be. We'll have a team briefing a bit later to review our performance, but regardless it was the best crowd I've performed in front of in the seven or eight years I've been coming," he said.