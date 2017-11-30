Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Are you the good Samaritan who helped this woman?

Elaine Carlyon lost her christmas parcel in back of strangers car.
Elaine Carlyon lost her christmas parcel in back of strangers car. Renee Albrecht
Frances Klein
by

AN elderly lady is searching for the good Gympie Samaritan who saved her from a long walk in the rain this morning but who accidentally ended up with her belongings.

Elaine Carlyon, who was having a very wet walk down Calton Hill, was touched by a driver's kindness when she pulled over and gave her a lift to the post office.

Unfortunately Mrs Carlyon forgot the very thing she needed at the post office when the driver drove off - a bag of Christmas presents she was sending her sisters and nephew in Victoria.

So if you are "the kind lady in a green car” who accidentally has a lonely bag of Christmas parcels please get in contact with The Gympie Times on 5480 4200.

Topics:  community gympie missing bag

Gympie Times
MYTH BUSTER: Gympie: There is no dome!

MYTH BUSTER: Gympie: There is no dome!

'Every year there are severe thunder storms and flash flooding in the Gympie region.'

'Violent and disgraceful': security guard bitten on head

A Gympie man has been jailed for biting the security guard, but released immediately on parole.

Man jailed and released on parole for the assault

Honey, I just bought a $200,000 car

THE FUTURE IS HERE: Warren Polley with his new $200,000 Tesla model X.

Gympie dad splashes out on futuristic car

Almost all the councillors gathered for the photo op...

SOMEONE MISSING? Gympie councillors Bob Leitch, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mick Curran Mark McDonald, Daryl Dodt and Bernard Smith at The Sands this week. Noticeably absent are recalcitrant councillors Glen Hartwig, Hilary Smerdon and James Cochrane. Just one of the interesting nuggets is this week's Mullock Heap.

Someone was missing - more in today's Mullock Heap

Local Partners