Are you the good Samaritan who helped this woman?

AN elderly lady is searching for the good Gympie Samaritan who saved her from a long walk in the rain this morning but who accidentally ended up with her belongings.

Elaine Carlyon, who was having a very wet walk down Calton Hill, was touched by a driver's kindness when she pulled over and gave her a lift to the post office.

Unfortunately Mrs Carlyon forgot the very thing she needed at the post office when the driver drove off - a bag of Christmas presents she was sending her sisters and nephew in Victoria.

So if you are "the kind lady in a green car” who accidentally has a lonely bag of Christmas parcels please get in contact with The Gympie Times on 5480 4200.