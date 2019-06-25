Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Centrelink Bundaberg, where the offence took place.
Centrelink Bundaberg, where the offence took place. Brian Cassidy
Crime

'Are you rooting my man?': Valentine's Day Centrelink slap

Geordi Offord
by
25th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG woman was slapped with a fine after assaulting a woman in February.

Julieanne Buttenshaw pleaded guilty to one count of common assault after slapping another woman across the face at Centrelink at 9.30am on February 14, Valentine's Day.

The court heard before Buttenshaw slapped the victim she said "are you rooting my man?".

Buttenshaw told police in her interview in March that the cause for the assault was because she was upset the victim was sleeping with her ex-partner.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Buttenshaw's previous history and guilty plea, and fined her $500.

More Stories

buncourt centrelink crime editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Gympie charity store reeling after two thieves strike

    Gympie charity store reeling after two thieves strike

    News Both thefts happened last Thursday night.

    • 25th Jun 2019 9:38 AM
    IN COURT: Five people to face Gympie court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Five people to face Gympie court today

    News A list of people due to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court today

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards