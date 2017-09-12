Are you ready to shake, rattle and roll?

UP TO 11: The Mitchell Creek Rock N Blues Fest kicks off this weekend.

2017 will see Mitchell Creek Rock 'n' Blues Fest celebrate seven years of bringing rock, blues and roots music together in the Mary Valley from September 15-18.

This year's line-up will see 150 of Australia's most talented musicians including Australian blues legends Chain take to the stage.

Jimmy Budgen, creator and organiser, cultivated his professional roots in engineering project management before founding the festival in 2011.

This year marks an enormous milestone for Australian music and for Jimmy; whose mountainous paradise will host musical talent like Matt Taylor's Chain and Sydney's University of Blues; The Four Day Riders who are celebrating their 50-year anniversary.

"The modern music industry is international right now,” Mr Budgen said.

"I love how the Aussie music industry began with Matt Taylor and Michael Gudinski and I want to give the same chance to our new local artists.”

Offering a natural amphitheatre formed by the Mary Valley, the site has been 1,000,000 years in the making, with two stages nestled against a mountainous backdrop.

Guests are encouraged to camp for no additional costs, with the event pet-friendly.

The 2017 Mitchell Creek Rock 'n' Blues Fest will officially kick off this Friday from midday.