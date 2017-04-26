Are you ready for the coldest day of the year so far?

The Autumn wind is ready to arrived and Anneliese Hinchliffe is rugged up for the cold in Memorial Park, Gympie.

A SHOCK dip to eight degrees in the early hours of Friday morning will make it the second coldest day this year if predictions are right, but it could get even colder says weather forecaster Chris Joseph.

Cold south easterly winds will drop the conditions to 'very dry and very cold' by the end of the working week, bringing temperatures five degrees below the average for this time of year, he said.

"There will be single digits temperatures on Friday,” he told The Gympie Times, as most of the state is predicted to feel the change.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecaster said the predictions are on the conservative side and the Gympie region could have it's coldest day of the year so far if it drops below seven degrees, which was the night time temperature on April 11.

It's going to be a cold one in Gympie according to Weatherzone's seven-day forecast. Contributed

The significant drop is expected to last the weekend with night-time temperatures around 10 and 11 degrees before weather more in line with the season's average returns early next week.

Mr Joseph said there could be showers, and even storms today as a trough system is starting to push through the south east.

"Once the trough system pushes through we will see fine and sunny conditions,” he said.