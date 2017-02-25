Are you prepared for level 4 water restrictions?

WILTED EXPECTATIONS: Pam O'Sulliavan's Chrysanthemum crops are suffering in the heat

LEVEL four water restrictions, the level just below the "emergency” category, are now in affect around the Gympie region.

The townships of Kilkivan, Amamoor, Goomeri and Kandanga are now on these restrictions for the foreseeable future.

A middling, disappointing summer rainfall, coupled with dry conditions has seen water reserves dip low.

According to Gympie council, water storage is currently below 20% capacity.

A level four water restriction severely limits what residents will be able to do with their water - narrowing the hours they can water their gardens and effectively prohibiting using water to clean cars, homes or top up a pool.

Residents should be notified that their individual water usage may be monitored as well, a necessary step according to council.

"We ask community members to be vigilant about current water restrictions,” Mayor Mick Curran says.

"We're all hopeful we get the much-needed rain that is being forecast - but it's critical that the restrictions are observed by all residents and visitors.”

"Co-operation will ensure that there is ample water for all other users,” a council spokeswoman adds.

The situation isn't quite as dire in Gympie, Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Coe and Rainbow Beach however - with these areas still currently under level one water restrictions.

This involves slight restrictions on garden and lawn watering, vehicle washing and topping up swimming pools.

Gympie council also confirmed there would be serious penalties for failing to observe the new water restrictions, including heavy fines.

Ratepayers with extenuating circumstances, including turf installation can apply for a conditional restrictions permit. Residents are encouraged to make use of water saving devices at home.