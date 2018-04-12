Are you looking for a job in Gympie? We have you covered
LOOKING for a job in Gympie?
Here are 10 to get you started.
1. Marketing manager
Company: Dyna Timbers
Description: Job based in Gympie, QLD. - Marketing Manager to lead the end user awareness effort - Part time, with hours to be approx. 20 hours per week.
2. Banking consultant
Company: Suncorp
Description: Provide solutions to customers to improve their everyday lives, part time position, 20 hours per week, kick goals, take action and own your role. Gympie branch has an exciting opportunity for a motivated and sales driven professional to join their team on part time basis of 20 hours p/w.
3. Branch manager
Company: Tradelink
Description: Join a market leader in trade plumbing supplies, fast paced, team orientated role, plumbing or building supplies knowledge required.
Exciting opportunity to demonstrate your leadership and sales skills.
4. Pharmacy intern
Company: Ramsay Pharmacy Southside
Description: An exciting opportunity exist for a Full Time Intern (Pre-registration) Pharmacists to join the team at Malouf Gympie Southside.
5. Service manager
Company: Pacific Hyundai
Description: An exciting opportunity to manage and develop a successful Service Department team in a multi-franchise dealership.
6. Home support assessor
Company: Suncare Community Services
Description: Exciting opportunity available to support the independence, rights and capacity of individuals and families engaged with our services.
7. Construction traineeship position
Company: SkillCentred Queensland
Description: Construction Traineeship with limited positions in Gympie.
8. Financial Planner
Company: Commonwealth Bank
Description: Continue to build on your experience as a Financial Planner - this role will see you looking after our branches in Maryborough and Gympie.
9. Disability support workers
Company: Accommodation and Care Solutions
Description: An excellent opportunity to take on regular, ongoing shifts supporting a client in Gympie.
10. Suicide prevention senior project officer
Company: Sunshine Coast PHN
Description: Be responsible for the development & implementation of the Suicide Prevention Action Plan for the Gympie trial site