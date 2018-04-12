Are you looking for a job in Gympie? We have you covered

LOOKING for a job in Gympie?

Here are 10 to get you started.

1. Marketing manager

Company: Dyna Timbers

Description: Job based in Gympie, QLD. - Marketing Manager to lead the end user awareness effort - Part time, with hours to be approx. 20 hours per week.

2. Banking consultant

Company: Suncorp

Description: Provide solutions to customers to improve their everyday lives, part time position, 20 hours per week, kick goals, take action and own your role. Gympie branch has an exciting opportunity for a motivated and sales driven professional to join their team on part time basis of 20 hours p/w.

3. Branch manager

Company: Tradelink

Description: Join a market leader in trade plumbing supplies, fast paced, team orientated role, plumbing or building supplies knowledge required.

Exciting opportunity to demonstrate your leadership and sales skills.

4. Pharmacy intern

Company: Ramsay Pharmacy Southside

Description: An exciting opportunity exist for a Full Time Intern (Pre-registration) Pharmacists to join the team at Malouf Gympie Southside.

5. Service manager

Company: Pacific Hyundai

Description: An exciting opportunity to manage and develop a successful Service Department team in a multi-franchise dealership.

6. Home support assessor

Company: Suncare Community Services

Description: Exciting opportunity available to support the independence, rights and capacity of individuals and families engaged with our services.

7. Construction traineeship position

Company: SkillCentred Queensland

Description: Construction Traineeship with limited positions in Gympie.

8. Financial Planner

Company: Commonwealth Bank

Description: Continue to build on your experience as a Financial Planner - this role will see you looking after our branches in Maryborough and Gympie.

9. Disability support workers

Company: Accommodation and Care Solutions

Description: An excellent opportunity to take on regular, ongoing shifts supporting a client in Gympie.

10. Suicide prevention senior project officer

Company: Sunshine Coast PHN

Description: Be responsible for the development & implementation of the Suicide Prevention Action Plan for the Gympie trial site