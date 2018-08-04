Menu
Asha and Josh Winkley getting ready for this year's Gympie Music Muster.
Are you going? Special Muster ceremony happening this Sunday

JOSH PRESTON
by
4th Aug 2018 12:00 PM

EXCITEMENT is going hand in hand with hard work as this year's Gympie Music Muster draws closer.

Volunteers were on site at the Amamoor Creek State Forest again yesterday to help with preparations for the famous festival, set to take place from August 23 to 26.

Further working bees will take place over the weekend ahead of the official 'Raising of the 8' ceremony, which will see Gympie Mayor Mick Curran take to the skies in a scissor lift to take down the 7 and raise the 8 on the Main Stage.

Muster spokesperson Lori Hoffmann said a "small army” of community volunteers had been working tirelessly to ensure the site was ready to welcome festival goers in just under three weeks' time.

"We've held seven weekend working bees on site so far, with an average of 50 volunteers per weekend pitching in on tasks which range from whipper snipping, tree planting and line marking, to erecting temporary fences and building bars,” Ms Hoffmann said.

"The Muster is built on a foundation of around 15,000 annual volunteer hours, every one of which is vital to the success of the event.”

This year's Muster will sponsor the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, raising awareness "for the disproportionate amount of men in regional areas affected by the disease”.

The Muster will also donate 10 double festival passes to "landowners directly affected by drought” as well as five passes to national charity Rural Aid.

