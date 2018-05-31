Are you cool enough to see this musical in Gympie?

Georgia Murray, Ashley Prosser and Paige Fallu will star in the Moreton Bay Theatre Company production of The Heathers - which is coming to Gympie.

Georgia Murray, Ashley Prosser and Paige Fallu will star in the Moreton Bay Theatre Company production of The Heathers - which is coming to Gympie. Tim Miller

NEW kid on the block, Moreton Bay Theatre Company, will be hitting town with a bang when they bring Heathers the Musical to the Heritage Theatre in Gympie on June 15 and 16.

An off-Broadway musical spin-off of the 80s cult classic movie The Heathers, the show is a darkly delicious twist on the teen high school genre.

High School Musical it is not.

The Heathers are coming to Gympie. The Moreton Bay Theatre Company will bring a musical version of the cult '80s classic to Gympie next month. Owner

Westerburg High School, Sherwood, Ohio, an unremarkable location, is ruled by a trio of perfectly made up, shoulder pad wearing girls who all happen to be called Heather.

Pretty but awkward Veronica Sawyer longs to be part of their clique but what must she do to enter their golden circle and who is the mysterious new guy who is so interested in her?

Addressing issues that are still very topical including bullying, marginalisation, sex, drugs and teenage suicide, the musical is still highly entertaining with some high energy 'big' numbers as well as poignant tear-jerkers.

The Heathers are coming to Gympie. The Moreton Bay Theatre Company will bring a musical version of the cult '80s classic to Gympie next month. Tim Miller

"It may be a tale bursting at the seams with 'stock' characters; jerk-off jocks, cheerless cheerleaders, geeks, stoners and of course the fat girl but they all have 'damage'. So the actors needed to find their damage, create their backstories and channel these into their character. It is a dark story without a happy ending and that makes it all the more real and still relevant in today's materialistic and often superficial world,” director Angela Witcher said.

Bookings can be made through www.gympieboxoffice.com.au