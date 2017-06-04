23°
News

Are there still timbermen living in the Gympie region?

Letter to the Editor by G. Penrose | 4th Jun 2017 11:13 AM
Gympie wood chop legend Vic Summers.
Gympie wood chop legend Vic Summers.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Letter: Help with Gympie region's history

FOR many years it was known as the Veteran State Forest until closed to a national park some years ago.

Read More: Legendary Gympie axeman Vic Summers deserves a statue in Mary St

I am wondering if there are still timbermen living in the Gympie catchment area?

Gympie wood chop legend Vic Summers.
Gympie wood chop legend Vic Summers.

For many years they cut as loggers and I would like to meet them and hear their stories.

FLASH BACK: Max Krogh sent in the great shotfrom a wood chopping presentation at the Gympie Show (note the old grandstand in the background). Pictured from left ot right is Arthur Portas, Henry McKenna, Presenting axemen Vic Summers, Les Griggs and Georgie Parker their ribbons. The picture was thought to be taken at the Gympie Show in either 1954 or 1955.
FLASH BACK: Max Krogh sent in the great shotfrom a wood chopping presentation at the Gympie Show (note the old grandstand in the background). Pictured from left ot right is Arthur Portas, Henry McKenna, Presenting axemen Vic Summers, Les Griggs and Georgie Parker their ribbons. The picture was thought to be taken at the Gympie Show in either 1954 or 1955.

Perhaps a drive along the few remaining logging tracks they could point out to me things I do not see. Show and tell me about the different trees, their timber.

Even the bird calls I do not recognise, for the forest is alive with their calls through the seasons.

Explain to me the lore of their expertise, and how axemen turned into chainsawers.

We have a 74-year-old friend who has cut in the Conondales all his life and last year dropped his first messmate; they apparently grow only to the east of the Mary. The method and precision was fascinating.

I would like to document some of the forest's history but need their help.

It is all part of the patchwork of Gympie's history.

They could contact me at PO Box 880, Gympie or 54833555.

G. Penrose,

Gympie.

Gympie Times

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Letter: Gympie's rural ratepayers being 'disregarded'

Letter: Gympie's rural ratepayers being 'disregarded'

GYMPIE Regional Council is increasingly disregarding their ratepayers especially in rural areas, says this letter writer

Taking the heat out of the Margaret Court debate

Margaret Court on The Project with host Waleed Aly.

'I don't care who's gay as long as they don't make it compulsory'

Your say: our rural roads are neglected

NEGLECTED? Mayor Mick Curran has promised a renewed focus on the maintenance of country roads in the upcoming Gympie Regional Council budget.

Gympie's regional residents feel their roads are forgotten.

Fund-raising Gympie's dead but not burried

BONE MUSEUM: Jamie Cook holding fully cleaned young male and female sheep heads.

Fund-raising the dead

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Day for women in agriculture to connect

Rural women can connect and share information at a Women in Agriculture Day in Kilkivan on Saturday, June 10.

Women in Agriculture Day in Kilkivan

Bikers ready to ride for charity

The Gympie Historical Motorcycle Club on a break.

Hinterland ride for Little Haven.

Business forum aims to 'grow' Gympie region

GROW GYMPIE: Next week's Grow Gympie Region forum includes a tour of the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre and Nolan Meets. Gympie Mayor Mick Curran is pictured at the aquatic centre.

Forum for the Future in Gympie next week

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Love is in the air in the beef capital of Australia

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

Winter: 10 things to see and do when the temperature drops

RUGGED UP: Store owners rally together to promote Winter Trees on Mary St.

The best events to check out as Gympie heads into winter

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Jim Carrey likely to face trial over death

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Carrey’s lawyer had filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

TV Insider: Will Walking Dead spin-off rival the original?

Frank Dillane as Nick Clark is back in season three of Fear The Walking Dead.

Is FTWD a worthy rival to the original?

52 lifestyle dream acres!

1 Tinana Road, Goomboorian 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $329,000

Do something, do nothing stunning 52 acres on the highly sought after Eastern side of Gympie enroute to Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach and just 15 minutes to Gympie...

need 2 secure your country escape!

45 Cliff Jones Road, Curra 4570

4 2 3 $299,000

Calling all savvy buyers looking to invest in the go ahead country locale of Curra just 20 minutes North of Gympie. This wonderful classic country cottage in the...

PREPARE TO BE STUNNED

5 Sunburst Place, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $420,000

You are welcomed into this brand new home through the designer timber and glass door, leading into a wide, inviting entry. This stunning family-focused home is...

PERFECTLY PEACEFUL PIE CREEK!

49 Fernvale Drive, Pie Creek 4570

House 4 1 6 AUCTION ONSITE...

What a lovely outlook, welcome to 49 Fernvale Drive in the beautiful Pie Creek Suburb! Sit on the full length back veranda and enjoy the peaceful setting while...

Country retreat over looking spectacular mountains and hills

65 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 4 AUCTION ON SITE...

Looking for a country retreat, then look no further than this beautiful 4 bedroom home on 11.48 ha overlooking the hills of the Mary Valley. The country style...

STUNNING QUALITY FAMILY HOME

15 Hilltop Ave, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Built to exacting standard this home shouts quality from the moment you pull up outside. Situated high on the hill with views out to city lights, this home boasts...

Affordable Family Home

48 Barton Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

A great high set family home on a large 974sqm block only minutes to main cbd and walking distance to local shop and pub. This affordable property is in a sought...

DON&#39;T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY!

4 Zerner Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $379,000

An opportunity has come about to purchase 4 Zerner Road! Never before on the market is this neat and tidy brick home situated on 2.39 acres in the popular...

This is the Dream of Country Living on 3.88ha (approx. 10acres)

1395 Mary Valley Road, Dagun 4570

House 3 1 2 Offers over...

As soon as you drive down this long driveway past the horses grazing peacefully you know you are in for a special surprise. This stately 1908 Queenslander is...

renovate or live in up to you

28 Stanley Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $220,000

Stanley lane is a strong 3 bedroom home with big kitchen, dining room and good size lounge room. Walk through the kitchen into the laundry that has a shower and...

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!