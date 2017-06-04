Are there still timbermen living in the Gympie region?

Letter: Help with Gympie region's history

FOR many years it was known as the Veteran State Forest until closed to a national park some years ago.

I am wondering if there are still timbermen living in the Gympie catchment area?

Gympie wood chop legend Vic Summers.

For many years they cut as loggers and I would like to meet them and hear their stories.

FLASH BACK: Max Krogh sent in the great shotfrom a wood chopping presentation at the Gympie Show (note the old grandstand in the background). Pictured from left ot right is Arthur Portas, Henry McKenna, Presenting axemen Vic Summers, Les Griggs and Georgie Parker their ribbons. The picture was thought to be taken at the Gympie Show in either 1954 or 1955.

Perhaps a drive along the few remaining logging tracks they could point out to me things I do not see. Show and tell me about the different trees, their timber.

Even the bird calls I do not recognise, for the forest is alive with their calls through the seasons.

Explain to me the lore of their expertise, and how axemen turned into chainsawers.

We have a 74-year-old friend who has cut in the Conondales all his life and last year dropped his first messmate; they apparently grow only to the east of the Mary. The method and precision was fascinating.

I would like to document some of the forest's history but need their help.

It is all part of the patchwork of Gympie's history.

They could contact me at PO Box 880, Gympie or 54833555.

G. Penrose,

Gympie.