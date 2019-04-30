Are there any One Nation supporters left?

A screenshot obtained on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from Nine's A Current Affair, that shows One Nation senate candidate Steve Dickson in a US strip club. the program aired on, Monday, April 29, 2019. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has accepted the resignation of one of her right-hand men, Steve Dickson, after footage of him at a strip club was broadcast.

A screenshot obtained on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from Nine's A Current Affair, that shows One Nation senate candidate Steve Dickson in a US strip club. the program aired on, Monday, April 29, 2019. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has accepted the resignation of one of her right-hand men, Steve Dickson, after footage of him at a strip club was broadcast. NINE NETWORK

ELECTION signs for One Nation Steve Dickson in the Senate were gone from Gympie region roadsides within a couple of hours of Mr Dixon's resignation this morning.

One Nation party official Steve Dickson filmed in a strip club in America, fondling and giving money to one of the strippers in the club. Channel 9

It was amazing how quickly they disappeared. Good riddance.

No doubt there will be some remnant ON supporters who don't believe he's at fault or should lose his spot on the ballot for the strip club bust. They will blame the media and "fake news”.

But busted he was.

ON failed to make the significant impact that was predicted in the 2017 state election, and suffered a 4 per cent crash in the wake of the guns-for-funds scandal, with nationwide support dropping to its lowest since 2016.

Mr Dickson has blamed the booze for both scandals. His boss doesn't believe Port Arthur happened but she believes Mr Dickson is a "family man”.

Video stills from an Al Jazeera Investigations report into One Nation's trip to America to solicit funding from the powerful NRA. Featuring One Nation Chief of Staff, James Ashby and Queensland Leader Steve Dixon, who resigned this morning. Al Jazeera

Aren't we all getting a bit fed up with these idiots and their questionable or absent moral compasses, sucking at the teat of the public purse, behaving like grubs and treating us like imbeciles?

"I didn't do it; It wasn't my fault; It's all a conspiracy; I was drunk!”.

The Gympie Times is trying to get comment from the Wide Bay One Nation candidate for the lower house - Aaron Vico - on the Steve Dickson situation.

The only information so far provided on Mr Vico is a generic One Nation email address: media@onenation.com.au

No photo of Mr Vico, no personal email address, no phone number, no information whatsover.

We have asked for it and will continue to ask for it.

He could be a penguin living in Antarctica for all we know. Let's hope we get to know our candidate at least a little before May 18.