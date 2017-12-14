Are the rules the same for everyone?

COCA Cola and Sprite considered image to be nothing, but it's something the council should be aware of.

And when it comes to decisions around Corbets quarry and Widgee Engineering, one can't help but wonder what made the coin fall on opposite sides.

Corbets are certainly an important Gympie employer, but Widgee Engineering is likely to be a more significant business for their area if one looks at economies of scale.

So it is interesting to see council staff recommend approval of the concrete batching plant on an "economic needs” basis, but not WE.

And while WE's reported slow compliance with council requirements was a negative in their application, concerns about Corbets' slow compliance on a development approved two years ago is seen as something that would hold up local jobs.

Then there's the question over WE's request to operate a high impact industry in a rural zone (a cardinal sin even with substantial proposed conditions), there was nary a batted eye in council chambers yesterday over the potential of a high impact concrete plant running in a rural zone.

It is entirely up to GRC how they want to enforce their rules, but some people might find it fair to ask if everyone gets to play by the same ones.