Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Are Gympie motorists paying too much for fuel?

Fuel prices on the rise. Photo: John Gass / Daily News
Fuel prices on the rise. Photo: John Gass / Daily News John Gass /TWE
Tom Daunt
by

THE RACQ has launched an attack on retail fuel outlets, accusing them of hiking the price of holiday fuel.

The Courier Mail reported that Queensland motorists are being slugged the highest petrol prices in three years.

Some retailers are charging 141.9c per litre, however In Gympie, prices are slightly lower.

At the Monkland convenience store, motorists can expect to pay 134.9c per litre for unleaded while at Puma Kybong unleaded petrol is retailing for 129.9c per litre.

At the Gold Nugget you can expect to pay 133.9c per litre for both unleaded and diesel while at BP Monkland unleaded fuel is going for 133.9c per litre with diesel at 135.9c per litre.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said "It's outrageous.”

"There is no good reason for it,” Ms Smith said.

"We saw retailers extend the expensive phase of the southeast Queensland price cycle last month, which was likely because fuel retailers wanted to keep prices higher through the festive season,” She told The Courier Mail.

Ms Smith said service stations had on average charged retail margins of 16c a litre for unleaded in December- the highest recorded across the state.

The RACQ advises motorists to hold off filling up for a few days as the discounting phase of southeast Queensland petrol prices cycle hits full swing.

Topics:  accc christmas holid fuel price racq retail

Gympie Times
10 jobs going in Gympie right now

10 jobs going in Gympie right now

Ever wanted to try your hand at being a DJ? What about an aged care worker?

Cosmic Cafe closing today

MOVING ON: Tina Kirkham, owner of The Cosmic Cafe will have her last day today.

But it may not be the end for the popular Gympie community hub

5 things to do today in the Gympie region

THE WHOLE TOOTH: While a tooth from a giant goanna may not be what you are looking for, there may be teeth to detect at the Fossil Find today.

Here's five things we found to do across the region today

TCB tragedy's reluctant heroes to get awards

Adam Whitehouse and Graeme Spillman, awarded for their bravery.

Rescuer: "I don't think I deserve it.”

Local Partners