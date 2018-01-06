Are Gympie motorists paying too much for fuel?

THE RACQ has launched an attack on retail fuel outlets, accusing them of hiking the price of holiday fuel.

The Courier Mail reported that Queensland motorists are being slugged the highest petrol prices in three years.

Some retailers are charging 141.9c per litre, however In Gympie, prices are slightly lower.

At the Monkland convenience store, motorists can expect to pay 134.9c per litre for unleaded while at Puma Kybong unleaded petrol is retailing for 129.9c per litre.

At the Gold Nugget you can expect to pay 133.9c per litre for both unleaded and diesel while at BP Monkland unleaded fuel is going for 133.9c per litre with diesel at 135.9c per litre.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said "It's outrageous.”

"There is no good reason for it,” Ms Smith said.

"We saw retailers extend the expensive phase of the southeast Queensland price cycle last month, which was likely because fuel retailers wanted to keep prices higher through the festive season,” She told The Courier Mail.

Ms Smith said service stations had on average charged retail margins of 16c a litre for unleaded in December- the highest recorded across the state.

The RACQ advises motorists to hold off filling up for a few days as the discounting phase of southeast Queensland petrol prices cycle hits full swing.