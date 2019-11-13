Menu
Politics

Ardern not backing Labour in UK poll

by Ben McKay
13th Nov 2019 1:41 PM

NEW Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has declined to back Jeremy Corbyn, her Labour counterpart in Great Britain, as he campaigns for United Kingdom's top job.

Ardern accepted Corbyn's well-wishes in 2017 when she successfully ran to become New Zealand's prime minister.

Two weeks before New Zealand's election, at the height of Jacindamania, Corbyn was filmed on a London street giving well-wishes to Ardern.

"Jacinda all the best in the election, make sure you do it for all of us," Corbyn said, in a nod to his election slogan of 'for the many, not the few'.

Ardern posted the clip on her Facebook page, noting "From the small world files. A friend had a friend who ran into a Labour friend in London. Thanks Jeremy. Giving it our all."

Asked whether she would vote for Corbyn over conservative prime minister Boris Johnson, Ardern equivocated.

"I'm not a voter. It's a moot point," she said.

"Obviously everyone will know the relationships Labour parties have with other Labour parties but as a matter of course I don't tend to get engaged in other people's elections."

The pair, who share some democratic socialist political views, have been grouped together as new-age transformational leaders.

They have met at least once, with Ardern meeting with Corbyn in April last year during a visit to the United Kingdom.

