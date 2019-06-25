Archie’s very American christening

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie, last month, royal fans have been wondering when the new royal's christening will take place.

And it could be happening in a matter of days, with new reports claiming the Sussexes are planning Archie's christening on American Independence Day, so that Meghan's US-based friends can attend.

According to reports in Hello! magazine, the celebration will be timed around the Independence Day (July 4) public holiday in the US.

This allows Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, as well as American friends Serena Williams and Jessica Mulroney to attend, the publication reports.

According to The Sun, the 39-year-old stylist - who is Meghan's best friend - is rumoured to have been chosen as one of Archie's godparents.

American designer Misha Nonoo and Harry's school friends Alexander Gilkes and Jake Warren are also thought to be in the running.

And with Williams already in the UK for Wimbledon, it certainly seems like a good time to plan the celebration.

Serena Williams may attend the special day. Picture: Instagram

Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney is expected to fly over for the celebrations. Picture: Instagram

Earlier this month, the Sunday Times also reported that Archie would be baptised in July.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, are said to have chosen St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for the special occasion.

The venue is particularly poignant for the couple, who married there in May 2018 - and it's also where Harry was baptised back in 1984.

Archie - who was born on May 6 - will be two months old when he's doused from the lily font with water from the River Jordan.

The Queen will be one family member not attending. Picture: Getty Images

But there's one important person who won't be there - the Queen - who already has prior arrangements.

This isn't the first time the Queen has skipped a great-grandchild's baptism.

While she attended Prince George and Princess Charlotte's christenings, she wasn't able to attend Prince Louis' last year.

Archie's baptism is thought to be following in royal tradition, with the tot wearing a replica of the Honiton lace gown.

The original piece was commissioned by Queen Victoria for the christening of her first child Princess Victoria in 1841.

Baby Archie will be christened in the coming weeks. Picture: Getty Images



It was worn by 62 royal babies - including Harry and William, 37 - but a replica was made after the Queen decided it had become too fragile.

The service is expected to be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, the Rev David Conner and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.