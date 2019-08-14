Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Archbishop Peter Comensoli at the National Press Club mid-last year
Archbishop Peter Comensoli at the National Press Club mid-last year
News

Archbishop visits George Pell in prison

14th Aug 2019 12:15 PM

DISGRACED cardinal and convicted child abuser George Pell has been visited in prison by Melbourne's most senior Catholic.

Archbishop Peter Comensoli says he saw Pell in prison about two months ago, as the former cardinal awaited the outcome of his appeal over his conviction for sexual abuse.

"I think he has a sense of waiting, as anything there would be a psychological agitation about waiting for what's going to be the outcome of the appeal, but I found him strong spiritually and calm and very conversive," Archbishop Comensoli told ABC Melbourne on Wednesday.

More Stories

archbishop melbourne george pell

Top Stories

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News REGIONAL Australians are signing up in record numbers to Australia's best value digital news subscription bundle. HERE'S WHY

    Three people injured in two late night Gympie region crashes

    premium_icon Three people injured in two late night Gympie region crashes

    News The first was a single vehicle rollover at Victory Heights.

    • 14th Aug 2019 12:06 PM
    Call-out for 23,000kg of mullet to catch sharks

    premium_icon Call-out for 23,000kg of mullet to catch sharks

    Environment Scale of the state’s controversial Shark Control Program revealed

    Sunshine Coast rugby union grand finals to be live streamed

    Sunshine Coast rugby union grand finals to be live streamed

    Sport See how you can watch all the action live