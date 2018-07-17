Archbishop of Brisbane to visit Gympie this week

ONE of the most senior members of the Catholic Church will be in Gympie tomorrow to help the St Patrick's Parish Church celebrate 150 years in the city.

Archbishop of Brisbane Mark Coleridge said yesterday he was honoured to be able to join in the Gympie parish Eucharist.

"This celebration of 150 years will be important not only for the parish but for the whole community of Gympie, of which the parish has been so much a part of for so long," he said.

"The Catholic Church has a long history in this area, with Gympie's first mass celebrated in the Brisbane Hotel just eight years after Brisbane became a diocese."

Archbishop Coleridge said he would love to see as many people as possible at tomorrow night's mass.

"Through all the vast changes of the years, the Gympie parish has been a great community that has been well served by so many Catholics through a century and a half," he said.

"It's a testament to those many people that St Patrick's parish remains an important part of Gympie to this day."

Parish Priest, Father Pat Cassidy, said he was pleased the Archbishop of Brisbane would be a part of the celebration.

The mass will go from 7-8pm tomorrow.

Everyone is invited to attend, with a light supper at Trinity Hall following the procession.