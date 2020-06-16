ARC springs a leak TANKED: Leak is the latest spanner for Gympie’s ARC

PROBLEMS continue to plague Gympie’s aquatic centre with the $22 million facility springing its second leak in 12 months.

The leak has cropped up in the pools’ balance tank, which is used to store the excess water displaced by swimmers.

It was the second leak found in the tank in the past 12 months.

Council investigators are looking into what needs to be fixed and whether a replacement is needed, she said.

Unfortunately council communications manager Sharna Rowley said the leak was “minor” but would not be resolved “for a few months”.

The first leak found in the tank was repaired.

Cracks have also developed in the splash park’s softball ground covering since the pandemic enforced shutdown.

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre

Ms Rowley said these “are now being rectified”.

The leaks are another divot in what has been a bumpy road for the multimillion-dollar centre.

The centre’s opening was initially delayed and questions about the total cost of the project swirled long after it was finished, with claims the discovery of contaminated soil at the land – once a council depot – caused the cost to blow out.

Two months after the centre opened guests were chilled to find the temperature of the indoor heated pool had dropped from 29 degrees to 26 degree.

This was blamed on an “operation issue” and the new facility’s teething.

In February last year it was revealed another $5 million warm water “hydrotherapy” pool might be needed; the one earmarked to serve this purpose was being used for other needs.

It also could not be heated to the upper end of the required scale.

In July 2019 the indoor pool was forced shut after screws came loose from roof’s acoustic panels.

The council was forced to pay $80,000 for those repairs, which the builder said was caused by a “design flaw”.

The pool was closed for almost two months.

It finally reopened at the start of September.