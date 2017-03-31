ARC Open Day: Free for all to check out cutting edge facilities

CLEAR VIEW: The Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC), with solar panels visible from the roofs.

WHEN Gympie's brand new, multi-million dollar Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) opens it's doors tomorrow morning, visitors will get a chance to see first-hand what the impressive new facilities will bring to the community.

With entry free for the public tomorrow, the goal is to attract curious visitors of all shapes, sizes and ages.

After all, the ARC has been designed to be a modern, state-of-the-art hub for this rapidly evolving community.

The individual needs of all age groups have been accounted for, with swimming lessons for infants, playgrounds and water slides for the young (and young at heart), dedicated lap pools and aqua-therapy classes for the elderly.

"In addition to it looking great, the entire centre has been designed to provide excellent service to the community, while keeping environmental impact to a minimum,” Gympie Council's Acting Director of Corporate and Community Services Heather Kelly said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mrs Kelly, who was heavily involved in the construction and logistics of the ARC, said the benefits of modern technology and design could be seen around the park.

The expansive indoor pool facilities make the most of natural light and air, with the acoustic noise dampeners above the water also being made of a material that only needs sporadic cleaning.

"We wanted the indoor pool to feel like an outdoor pool,” Mrs Kelly said.

Criss-crossing the roof of the ARC are solar panels to assist with the automated chlorination systems, pumps and assist with heating.

The entire electricity system has been designed so batteries could be used in the event of a prolonged lack of sunlight as well.

One of the key design features allows staff to monitor most of the park from a single fixed point as well, keeping a close eye on visitors during quieter periods.

"We're incredibly proud of the work we've done here,” Mrs Kelly said.

"I've heard it called one of the best aquatic centres in not only Regional Qld, but along the east coast as well.”

Native trees currently dot the facility, coupled with generous shade-sections to provide some much needed relief against the Gympie sun.

"What we really wanted to show with the ARC is that it's part of a major evolution for Gympie - we have the facilities and infrastructure to compete with the big cities,” Mrs Kelly said.

Gympie's ARC, on Tozer Park Rd, will officially open tomorrow morning from 10am.

Entry is free, with the open day an excellent opportunity to meet staff and book classes or lessons.