ARC makes a big splash as 90,000 pass through gate

KEEPING THEIR COOL: Jake and Kira Ward are just two of the 90,000 people who cooled off at the aquatic centre since it opened.

KEEPING THEIR COOL: Jake and Kira Ward are just two of the 90,000 people who cooled off at the aquatic centre since it opened. LEEROY TODD

THE new aquatic centre has made a splash with more guests through the gate last month than would visit the old Memorial Pool in an entire year.

Belgravia Leisure data has revealed more than 21,000 visited the pool in January, almost 2000 more than the old pool's yearly average of about 19,300.

And those figures were just a drop overall, with more than 90,000 visitors recorded since last July.

Almost 10,000 people took advantage of the centre running in winter, when the old pool would have closed, and another 10,000 took part in the centre's swimming and water safety classes.

Mayor Mick Curran said the facility had proven to be not only a great pool, but an asset to the region.

"When we look at the campaign The Gympie Times is running for swimming awareness for our kids, we now have a state of the art facility that is accessible and available all year round for our families and schools," he said.

"We also know that swimming related-activities are identified as one of the most participated sport and recreation activities for Australians, and we have this facility right here in Gympie for many years to come."