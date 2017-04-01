30°
Aquatic Centre: What it'll cost you

Jacob Carson | 1st Apr 2017 8:22 AM
MAKE A SPLASH: Gympie Mayor Mick Curran at the top of the ARC's water slides.
MAKE A SPLASH: Gympie Mayor Mick Curran at the top of the ARC's water slides. Renee Albrecht

WHILE today's ARC Open Day will give families around Gympie the chance to experience the facilities for free, all good things must come to an end.

Ahead of the grand opening today, Gympie Regional Council and Belgravia Leisure have unveiled the list of prices for casual entry and memberships going ahead.

Casual entry for adults (16 years of age and over) is $5, while children and seniors can enter for $3.50 each.

Little ones under two years of age will be able to enter for free, and ARC is offering family packages for two adults and two children at $15.

For those with a need for speed, there is also an unlimited slide pass for $6 as well.

Beyond casual entry, memberships are also available tailored for both gym-goers and swimmers.

Keen swimmers can enjoy unlimited pool entry for $13/week, or $9.50 for concession holders.

Those looking to exercise in and out of the water can also find deals for $17.90/week or $15.90/week for seniors.

If you are interested in seeing what ARC has to offer, there'll be several events held throughout today designed to showcase what awaits Gympie families. Guided tours will be taking place throughout the day, so locals can familiarise themselves with what's on offer.

In addition to games, activities and face painting, there'll also be a jumping castle on the ground - just in case the children become bored with the two water slides and fully equipped splash park.

Those looking for a more relaxed pace will be able to take part in the aquarobics class from 11.30am, while parents and babies (0-2 years) have their own dedicated session from 10.30am. There will also be a swimming safety information booth and physical training session for those aged 16 years and over (closed shoes are a must).

"ARC is a world-class facility that offers something for everyone,” Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said.

"You can slide, swim a lap, kick back or work out.”

