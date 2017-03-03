32°
Aquatic Centre set for April opening day

Rowan Schindler
| 3rd Mar 2017 5:00 PM
CALM BEFORE THE STORM: The venue will soon be bustling as locals embrace their new attraction, with two pools, slides, and a fully equipped gym.
THE LONG expected opening of Gympie's aquatic centre is marked for Saturday April 1, and this is no April fools joke.

The Gympie Times can exclusively reveal the $22.2 million project will officially open and will feature free entry for the whole community, live music, face painting, as well as demonstrations of classes that will be available.

Beginning next week, the Pool Managers, Belgravia Leisure, will have community engagement displays in various shopping centres around the region, explaining cost of entry and classes as well as information on activities which will be available.

A council spokesperson said confirmed the facility will be able to hold up to 1019 patrons at any one time.

Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre manager Courtney Murphy encouraged all of Gympie to come out on opening day.

"Come out and embrace what this community has got,” she said.

"We are really lucky, so many communities would love to have what we have in this area.

"At this stage were going to there's an opportunity to be taken around the centre on guiding tours to see what's here and an opportunity to use the facility as well.

"Some people may want to come and have a look and others to have a play.”

The aquatic centre is currently finalising their employment drive and hope to have them finalised over the coming few weeks.

"It's good at this stage, we are still interviewing, but recruitment applications have closed,” Ms Murphy said.

"We will have around 30 staff.”

Ms Murphy said the facility will involve a variety of activities, ranging from learn to swim, aquarobics, to a fully functional gym, and will be available for school peer programs as well as youth and community groups.

The facility, designed by Queensland architects Liquid Blu A+R, will include a 50 metre outdoor regional competition pool, a 25 metre heated indoor pool, gymnasium, a leisure pool and splash pad, a children's activity zone with tipping bucket, and dual water slides.

The main 50 metre pool will feature 600 spectator seats, a particular feature which is expected to boost the swimming competitions in Gympie region.

The indoor pool will be heated to 29 degrees for year-round use.

The facilities pumping, filtration and heating systems, as well as LED lighting will also feature a range of energy efficient solutions aimed at limiting the venues environmental impact, it also features a 52-car parking lot.

The opening day has been a long time coming, and in line with a promise made in a statement to the Gympie Times in November last year, Mayor Mick Curran said the opening day festivities will be free for all.

"Noting the anticipation of the community it is proposed that the new Aqua and Recreation Centre will have an open day for all residents to inspect the new centre and experience the pools and leisure areas at no cost," Mayor Mick Curran said.

"The community is clearly very excited about the facility. We receive many positive comments about the centre each week.

"This facility will be the best regional Aquatic Centre on the east coast of Australia when completed and we want everything to be perfect for residents on opening day.”

