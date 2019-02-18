Apprentices wire up for electric challenge

NEW OPPORTUNITY: Mt Jukes resident Madelyn O'Keefe (right), 24, is the youngest new apprentice with Blacks Beach resident Shane Fitzpatrick, 41, the oldest.

EXCHANGING a classroom for the auto-electrical industry, Madelyn O'Keeffe is ready to embrace the challenges of the field.

Hailing from Mt Jukes, Madelyn put aside her Certificate III in childcare and 120 hours of work experience to completely alter her career trajectory.

The epiphany came one day when she was assisting her dad, and sparked a dramatic change in her ambitions.

"I was helping my dad in the shed with an engine swap... my dad's colour blind so I was helping with the wiring and if you mess it up it can be a very big deal.," Madelyn said.

"It really challenged me. I liked learning more about the engine, the wiring and all the different parts. So right then and there I decided I didn't want to be a teacher.

"When I saw the online applications open for Hastings Deering - Dad said go for it and the rest as they say is history. Now that we have undergone induction, I am even more enthusiastic."

Madelyn was the youngest of 32 new Mackay apprentices with Hastings Deering at just 17 years of age.

The Sugar City's new inductees dominate the 75 Queensland-based apprenticeships provided by the mining and construction support company - their largest intake in five years.

Implored by her family to ensure she pursued fields that were not only stable and long-term investments but enjoyable as well, Madelyn said she was eager to be pushed to her limits and beyond her comfort zone.

"I think the difference with childcare... it was pretty much the same thing everyday, whereas with the auto-electric apprenticeship you're learning different things and it doesn't come naturally to you; you have to learn how to do it and it challenges you," Madelyn said.

"It's kind of thrill seeking as well, because with auto-electric you can still zap yourself. It's not something you want to happen, but it's kind of a rush and I didn't want my job to be boring or the same thing every day."

Ms O'Keeffe was joined by Blacks Beach resident, Shane Fitzpatrick, who at 41 years of age has proved you're never too old to travel new career paths.

A testament to his determined pursuit, Mr Fitzpatrick spent eight years working as a trade's assistant with the company, and applied for the apprenticeship each year.

At last, he has achieved his goal.

"I have really been working hard and I think what worked for me is that my work really shone through this year and my branch supervisor recognised that commitment," Mr Fitzpatrick said.